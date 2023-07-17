The Best Snack for Weight Loss: Expert Nutritionist Reveals Top Recommendations for Slimming Snacks

The nutritionist recommends three slimming snacks: here’s the best snack to lose weight if you’re on a diet.

Following a diet does not mean depriving yourself of food, but rather choosing low-calorie, fresh, and light foods that help activate the metabolism and do not affect the waistline. In order to lose weight, it is essential to not only carefully choose what to eat but also know when to eat.

One popular nutritionist, Emily English, with 323,000 TikTok followers, has recently shared her advice on snacking between meals. In her videos, she explains how the combination of foods high in protein and fiber keeps you full and satisfied.

The nutritionist recommends including foods with a low glycemic index, few carbohydrates, and fresh products rich in nutrients in a diet. However, the question remains: which snacks are light and slimming? While some crash diets advise against snacking, it is important to maintain energy levels throughout the day by munching on the right stuff without jeopardizing weight loss efforts.

To make it easier, health influencer @emthenutritionist shares that the best snack for weight loss is one that is high in protein and fiber, while also being rich in micronutrients from fresh fruits and vegetables. She believes that this combination will help individuals achieve their weight loss goals.

Specifically, she recommends snacks such as Ryvita protein crusty bread with ricotta or vegan cheese and avocado, strained yogurt with jumbo oats, chia seeds, and frozen berries, as well as hard-boiled eggs with lemon-chili crudités as the ultimate super snack. When asked if raw oats were good, she surprisingly replied, “Yes, especially the jumbo ones! Give it a try with yogurt.”

Dr. Michael Mosley, a nutrition expert and formerly a doctor at the Royal Free Hospital in London, also weighed in on the topic. He shared his favorite snack, highlighting the benefits of eating nuts for weight loss. He explained, “Instead of craving chocolate or a cookie in the mid-afternoon, go for a protein-rich snack that can protect your heart, ward off cancer, and boost your brain.”

In conclusion, snacking can be a part of a successful weight loss journey if the right snacks are chosen. High protein, high fiber, and micronutrient-rich options like those recommended by nutritionists can help individuals achieve their weight loss goals while satisfying their cravings and maintaining energy levels throughout the day.

