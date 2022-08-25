The beta version of “Google Play Games” is now available for Taiwanese users to download!

Google said that in order to collect initial feedback and opinions from users to continue to improve the product and launch games that meet the needs of players and developers around the world, it will now provide a limited “Google Play Games” beta experience for Windows computer players, and starting today on Google Play Games beta downloads are fully available in Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Australia.





In the past few months, the works included in “Google Play Games” have more than doubled. Currently, more than 40 games have been confirmed to be launched in Taiwan, which is currently the market with the largest number of games launched in the world, and will continue to increase in the future. . Players can enjoy the games that are currently available by installing an independent application created by Google on their Windows computer; in addition to the original beta version of “Three Kingdoms Heroes M”, it now includes a Google Play game voted by Taiwanese gamers. The most popular game in 2021, “Three Kingdoms: Strategy Edition”; there is also “Gingerbread Man Kingdom” shortlisted for the most innovative game of the year. The mobile games “One Punch Man: The Strongest Man” and “Slam Dunk SLAM DUNK”, which are developed by the extension of well-known film and animation IP, can also be enjoyed by anime fans on the beta version of “Google Play Games”.

In addition, Google has also greatly reduced the computer specifications required to run the “Google Play Games” beta version; as long as the player’s computer device has Windows 10 or above, a built-in graphics card, and a 4-core CPU, “Google Play Games” can be used. Beta. Google hopes to continue to provide services for more players to enjoy their favorite games on more devices in the future. Players using the Google Play Games Beta will be able to seamlessly connect their mobile, tablet, Chromebook and computer devices to enjoy their favorite games.

Google is excited to bring this platform to more markets so players can enjoy their favorite games on Google Play. As we move forward to the official version, we will continue to improve the gameplay experience and take into account the opinions and feedback of the developer and player community.