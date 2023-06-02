The brain descended into the nose, a newborn saved in Turin with a unique operation in the world





Had a very rare malformation what did he do to him DESCEND a part of brain in the nasal cavityputting it at great risk survival. A three months was saved, with a intervention carried out in endoscopy performed in the children’s hospital Queen Margaret of Turin. The newborn was affected by myelomeningocele nasala defect at the base of the skull which, during fetal life, causes a portion of the brain to descend into the nose.

In addition to the risk of meningitis, the little one’s biggest problem was that the hole was in the rearmost part of the nose. As a result, the very voluminous part of the brain obstructed the passage of air, causing the newborn to have a breathing increasingly difficile. The initial program studied by the doctors of Regina Margherita was to postpone each intervention to 8 months of life as indicated by the medical literature, but the child’s respiratory conditions progressively worsened. When he was three months old, the doctors decided to anticipate the surgery to avoid the risk of a total block of breathing. In this case the little one would then have to undergo an operation tracheostomia to be able to breathe.

After some consultations with neonatologists, at the Regina Margherita it was decided to proceed with an endoscopic operation, despite having ascertained that there weren’t, a world level, previous cases of operations of this type performed before the sixth month of age. After having explained to the parents the problem of the child and the possibility of performing an operation endoscopically, and obtained from them the favorable opinionthe medical team operated on the three-month-old patient with a technically very difficult operation performed by Doctor Paolo Tavorminahead of the Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology of Regina Margherita together with the doctor Federica Peradottohis collaborator, and to Dr Paul Paccaassistant of the Pediatric Neurosurgery division, directed by Dr. Paola Peretta.

The surgeons of the Department of Pathology and Care of the Child, directed by the professor Franca Fagioli, entered through the newborn’s nose with optical fibers with a diameter of 2.7 mm which made it possible to to monitor on video the crucial point. Surgeons operated with micro toolswhich allowed to close, through the mucosa same as the patient, the hole at the base of the skull. The surgery was successful. To this day the small is fine and presents one psycho-intellectual development absolutely normal.