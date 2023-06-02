Home » Stadler patron Peter Spuhler is missing hundreds of skilled workers
Business

Stadler patron Peter Spuhler is missing hundreds of skilled workers

by admin
Stadler patron Peter Spuhler is missing hundreds of skilled workers

Lake Constance Economic Forum

Shortage of staff: Peter Spuhler is missing hundreds of skilled workers

Individual initiative, increased automation and a well-balanced education system help to combat the shortage of workers and skilled workers, it was said at the Lake Constance Economic Forum in Kreuzlingen.

Looking for several hundred specialists: Stadler Chairman of the Board of Directors Peter Spuhler.

Image: Ralph Ribi

“We lack 500 engineers, but also skilled workers in production and purchasing. The shortage of skilled workers is a massive problem, and we can’t do it internationally either.” Entrepreneur Peter Spuhler made that clear on Thursday in Kreuzlingen. At the Lake Constance Economic Forum organized annually by the Thurgau Economic Institute, Spuhler described how the Stadler Rail Group, which he built up and now employs 14,000 people, tries to meet this challenge.

See also  Milan Stock Exchange the shares to buy today 29 March 2023

You may also like

Well-known investor El-Erian: The Fed’s hint of a...

Restaurant Ratings: Guests have become more critical

Elly Schlein with beret and Vogue cover: scarring...

“Boom”, “instant”, “ultra”: The first Thurgau Business Day

Chiara Ferragni nothing but crisis: the revenues of...

Wiler planning company Weber + Partner adopts a...

Surrogate motherhood, Tiziano Ferro: “Enough! Always issue decrees...

Two new directors for Abraxas

France: debt anxiety here too. Paris deals with...

Hong Kong stocks made a strong counterattack, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy