Stadler patron Peter Spuhler is missing hundreds of skilled workers

Lake Constance Economic Forum

Shortage of staff: Peter Spuhler is missing hundreds of skilled workers Individual initiative, increased automation and a well-balanced education system help to combat the shortage of workers and skilled workers, it was said at the Lake Constance Economic Forum in Kreuzlingen.

Looking for several hundred specialists: Stadler Chairman of the Board of Directors Peter Spuhler. Image: Ralph Ribi

“We lack 500 engineers, but also skilled workers in production and purchasing. The shortage of skilled workers is a massive problem, and we can’t do it internationally either.” Entrepreneur Peter Spuhler made that clear on Thursday in Kreuzlingen. At the Lake Constance Economic Forum organized annually by the Thurgau Economic Institute, Spuhler described how the Stadler Rail Group, which he built up and now employs 14,000 people, tries to meet this challenge.