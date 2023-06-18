Home » the characteristics, why they are called that and what the seagulls have to do with it
the characteristics, why they are called that and what the seagulls have to do with it

the characteristics, why they are called that and what the seagulls have to do with it

Rome, June 18, 2023 – But what a story they have Mormon cricketsnative insect of Nord Americain the pastures where sagebrush dominates, the ‘long-horned’ grasshoppers which did they invade a piece of nevada?

Mormon crickets and the miracle of seagulls

L’Anabrus simplexalso known as the Mormon cricket, reenacts ancient fears. In 1848, he reports the Encyclopaedia Britannica, a Salt Lake City one flock of seagulls saved the Mormons’ crops from complete destruction by the insect. At one time, in short, this insect was considered a very serious problem in the Great plains of the USA. But why did he come back to invade cities? Here are the guesses.

Why did they come back to invade America?

According to experts, infestations can be favored by certain weather conditionsdrought for example is definitely considered a risk factor.

Mormon crickets, the characteristics

Although flightless, the Mormon cricket pcan travel up to two kilometers a day in the swarming stage. For this it can become not only a parasite that puts agriculture at risk and also a traffic hazard. Adults are 28 to 45 mm long.

Why shaman and what cannibalism has to do with it

But what do Mormon crickets eat? Grasses, bugs, but also… other Mormon crickets. The cannibalistic behavior, experts report, may be the result of a protein and salt deficiency. Swarming behavior may in turn be a strategy to avoid predation by other Mormon crickets.

