The Complex Disease of Atrial Fibrillation: Causes, Symptoms, and Risk Factors

In an exclusive interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Juan Felipe Betancourt, internist, cardiologist, and electrophysiologist, and president of the Colombian College of Electrophysiology, sheds light on the intricacies of atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is a type of arrhythmia wherein the heart loses its regular heartbeat and begins to beat in a disordered and irregular pattern.

Dr. Betancourt emphasizes that AFib is more than just a mere irregular heartbeat; it should be recognized as a chronic and complex disease. Although some individuals with AFib may show no symptoms, others may experience warning signs such as rapid heart rate, fluttering sensations in the chest, tiredness, tightness, palpitations, chest pain, dizziness, or fainting.

One of the major concerns associated with AFib is the formation of blood clots within the heart. These clots have the potential to travel through the arterial system, causing complications in various organs. Dr. Betancourt warns that the most disabling consequence of AFib is when these blood clots reach the cerebral circulation, leading to a stroke. However, they can also affect other organs, causing acute ischemia in the arms, legs, kidneys, and intestines.

The risk of AFib increases with age, and approximately 10% of people over the age of 80 are affected by this condition. The most common causes of AFib include heart diseases, arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and hypothyroidism. Other factors such as excessive obesity or prolonged use of certain medications can also contribute to its development. Furthermore, lifestyle factors like excessive alcohol consumption and inadequate sleep are considered important risk factors for AFib.

Festive Heart Syndrome, a term coined to describe AFib induced by alcohol, is particularly prevalent in young adults. During holidays, cases of cardiovascular diseases related to excessive alcohol consumption rise considerably.

Prevention of AFib includes avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, monitoring blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and avoiding tobacco use.

It is important to note that symptoms may vary, and some individuals may experience mild or intermittent symptoms while others may have severe and persistent ones. Seeking medical attention for proper diagnosis and treatment is crucial for individuals experiencing any symptoms associated with AFib.

As the global population continues to age and the prevalence of comorbidities rises, AFib is becoming increasingly common. Dr. Betancourt highlights the need for awareness, early detection, and management of this chronic condition, especially in older individuals.

