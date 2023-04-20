The connection of the soul to body and spirit

How Evelyn Tancredi wowed the audience

Tancredi Evelyn Speaker Slam

April 14, 2023 – The renowned Speaker Slam by Herrman Scherer took place in Mastershausen after New York, Vienna, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Wiesbaden and Munich – Among the 125 participants, representing 13 different countries, rose to the challenge of convince and inspire your audience in four minutes. Among them was Evelyn Tancredi, a well-known coach and trainer from Germany. This set a new record.

The Speaker Slam is a speaker competition. Just as in the popular poetry slams people compete in rhyming or rapping, at the speaker slam speakers compete against each other with their personal topics. The special challenge: The speaker has only four minutes to carry and inspire his audience. Shortening a lecture like this and still saying everything that is important and then connecting with your audience is probably the pinnacle of professional speaking. The participants need nerves of steel anyway, because the microphone is switched off after exactly four minutes.

Evelyn Tancredi wowed the audience with her authentic, passionate and inspiring talk about the soul’s connection to body and mind and how these three aspects influence our lives. speaking from personal experience as she has come a long way to align her soul with her body and mind, she also offers online courses and coaching to help other people reach their full potential.

The experienced coach and trainer, who specializes in personal development, spirituality and health, explained in her speech how important it is to love yourself and to accept that your own soul is our essence, which connects us with our true purpose connects. The body is our temple that allows us to have our experiences and

to take care of our health. To release trauma and to transform the resulting energy blockages. The mind is our tool that helps us control our thoughts and achieve our goals. She emphasized how important it is to balance and harmonize these three aspects in order to lead a fulfilling, healthy and happy life.

She told a personal story to show how you can see and feel this connection, for example through strong emotions and feelings, body reactions. She encouraged listeners to listen to their inner voice and follow their intuition. She said that every person is unique and has their own mission to discover and realize. life is good anytime.

Evelyn Tancredi’s speech was rewarded with great applause and recognition from the audience and the six-member jury and received many requests for further performances and collaborations. After Tancredi’s presentation, the decibel meter on stage read 113 decibels. She expressed great satisfaction with her performance and thanked the organizers and the audience for the opportunity to share her message. She said: “I am very happy to have been able to participate in the Speaker Slam and hope to reach even more people with my message. It was a great experience speaking in front of so many people and giving them something from me. I hope I’ve inspired some to take more care of their inner balance.”

The choice of topic was up to the slammers themselves. They write their texts independently and had to decide whether they would address general social issues or specific cases. The challenge of the evening was to pick up the audience and the expert jury, which consisted of authors, radio, publishers, television speakers and entrepreneurs, exactly where they are, to convince them and get them enthusiastic about the topic – all in just four minutes. At the end of the evening, the participants could look forward to a professional video and photos of their presentation, as well as an Excellence Award, which they proudly presented in front of the press wall with Hermann Scherer. The Speaker Slam was a great success. The event provided a platform for inspiring speakers who wanted to share their messages with the world.

