Day of chaos on the A10 motorway due to the construction site near Arenzano which had also caused problems in recent weekends. Furthermore, the Aurelia was closed on Sunday 12 February 2023 between 2.30pm and 4.00pm for the carnevale and the queues were not lacking starting from the late morning, and then intensified as the hours went by, creating a queue of cars for kilometers until late in the evening. The construction site involves the Castello tunnel and provides for one-lane travel.

At around 4.00 pm there were signs of a queue of five kilometers between Varazze and the A10/A26 junction (towards Genoa) due to the works in progress. Situation further worsened in the evening because at 18 km of queues became nine, even ten just before 20. Cars lined up even in the evening, at 22 Autostrade still reports six kilometers of queue, a real nightmare for those on the road , at the stroke of midnight the situation has not yet returned to normal. It will still be the last weekend of hardships in A10 in this stretch. Then, in the coming weekends, the A10 near the toll booth will be open to two lanes without changing lanes, greatly reducing the ‘funnel’ effect.

Some queues in the afternoon also on the A12 between Chiavari and Rapallo (about two kilometers around 17:30, then up to three) and also between Rapallo and Recco towards Genoa; finally slowdowns on the A7 between Ronco Scrivia and Isola del Cantone in a northerly direction.

Thus Autostrade in a note: “The most complex phase of the modernization works within the Castello I tunnel along the stretch of the A10 between Arenzano and the connection with the A26 in the direction of Genoa has come to an end. The intervention, started on Last January 9, after the suspension of construction sites for the Christmas holidays, this week sees the most invasive phase of the works ending ahead of schedule and for this reason two lanes will be available on the next Sundays – days when the greatest queues are expected to traffic in both directions, significantly reducing traffic disruption on weekends. As forecast, the day was characterized by long queues towards Genoa starting from mid-afternoon. The Genoa Section Management is managing the situation with means roadside assistance and personnel available to users”.







