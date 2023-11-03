Home » The Devastating Effects of the Storm: Rivers Decrease but the Situation Remains Critical
The Devastating Effects of the Storm: Rivers Decrease but the Situation Remains Critical

The Devastating Effects of the Storm: Rivers Decrease but the Situation Remains Critical

November 03, 2023 06:55 REAL TIME

The levels of some rivers are decreasing but the situation remains very critical

03 nov

11:43

Bad weather, section of Ss 1 Aurelia closed in Liguria due to storm

03 nov

11:43

The bridge over the Tagliamento between Veneto and Friuli is closed

03 nov

11:38

The most critical situations in Prato and Campi Bisenzio – VIDEO

03 nov

11:36

Mayor of Prato on Tgcom24: “Atmospheric event that hasn’t happened for two centuries” – VIDEO

03 nov

11:31

Firefighters: 124 interventions during the night in the province of Rome

03 nov

11:27

The updated toll in Tuscany: five dead and one missing

03 nov

11:13

One hundred interventions by the firefighters in Friuli Venezia Giulia

03 nov

11:12

Schools also closed on Saturday in Pontedera

03 nov

11:09

Fallen trees and stopped trains in the province of Frosinone

03 nov

11:01

One of the missing was found alive in Tuscany: 3 missing

