The Devastating Effects of the Storm: Rivers Decrease but the Situation Remains Critical

November 03, 2023 06:55 REAL TIME
The levels of some rivers are decreasing but the situation remains very critical
03 nov
11:43
Bad weather, section of Ss 1 Aurelia closed in Liguria due to storm
03 nov
11:43
The bridge over the Tagliamento between Veneto and Friuli is closed
03 nov
11:38
The most critical situations in Prato and Campi Bisenzio – VIDEO
03 nov
11:36
Mayor of Prato on Tgcom24: “Atmospheric event that hasn’t happened for two centuries” – VIDEO
03 nov
11:31
Firefighters: 124 interventions during the night in the province of Rome
03 nov
11:27
The updated toll in Tuscany: five dead and one missing
03 nov
11:13
One hundred interventions by the firefighters in Friuli Venezia Giulia
03 nov
11:12
Schools also closed on Saturday in Pontedera
03 nov
11:09
Fallen trees and stopped trains in the province of Frosinone
03 nov
11:01
One of the missing was found alive in Tuscany: 3 missing
