SEGA Intelligence Bureau EP.6: Unveiling “Dragon Among Men 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown” – Game Introduction, Special Guests, and Surprises!

“SEGA Intelligence Bureau EP.6” to Broadcast on November 9th, Coinciding with the Release of “Dragon Among Men 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown”

In anticipation of the highly anticipated release of “Dragon Among Men 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown” on various gaming platforms on November 9th, SEGA has announced that the latest installment of “SEGA Intelligence Bureau EP.6” will be aired simultaneously. The program, which will be streamed on the official YouTube channel on Thursday, September 9th at 20:00, promises to bring players all the relevant information about the upcoming game.

To make the program even more exciting, Minister and Sandykaka, the hosts of “SEGA Intelligence Bureau,” will kick off the show with a thrilling opening performance. This will set the stage for an evening filled with exciting gameplay details and behind-the-scenes insights into “Dragon Among Men 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown.”

An added treat for fans of the series is the invitation of Lu Dan, a prominent game live broadcaster who has shown immense love for the “Dragon Among Men” franchise. Lu Dan will join the program as a special guest where he will dive deep into the game and give viewers an authentic playthrough experience.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. “SEGA Intelligence Bureau EP.6” will feature remote connections with none other than Japanese game producers Hiroyuki Sakamoto and kson. Viewers will have the exclusive opportunity to witness an extraordinary game introduction by the two producers. Hiroyuki Sakamoto will personally demonstrate the new “Castle” scene in “Dragon Among Men 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown” while explaining its intricate elements. Additionally, kson will showcase his personal gameplay in the PR club scene, providing an immersive experience for the audience.

Apart from the comprehensive game introduction, the program will also include the unboxing and introduction of the Asian limited edition of “Dragon Among Men 7 Gaiden.” This exclusive look will give fans a preview of the unique features and collectibles included in the limited edition.

Furthermore, “SEGA Intelligence Bureau EP.6” will offer a thrilling interactive session with kson and a luxury lottery. The giveaway for this episode is none other than a PS5 console signed by producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto and kson, adding an extra level of excitement for the viewers.

“SEGA Intelligence Bureau EP.6” promises to be an unforgettable night for gamers and fans of the “Dragon Among Men” series. So mark your calendars for November 9th, grab your favorite snacks, and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of “Dragon Among Men 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown” with SEGA’s latest episode of “SEGA Intelligence Bureau.”

