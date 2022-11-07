Researchers from the University of Oxford, in collaboration with theUniversity of Surrey, they found that pancreatic cancer can be diagnosed up to three years before cancer cells appear. The two prestigious institutes have created a partnership thanks to which the largest study ever carried out on the subject was conducted.

MORE INFORMATION

Tumors, «here is the pandemic of young adults». Nutrition, (lack of) sleep and alcohol: cancer boom unveiled in new study

Pancreatic cancer, diagnosed up to three years earlier: the study

The results of the important research have been published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE. The study looked at the most common symptoms that usually precede the detection of pancreatic cancer in humans, such as weight loss, high blood sugar and diabetes. The researchers then concluded that anyone suffering from one of these disorders (or disease in the case of diabetes) has a better chance of developing cancer.

To investigate the theories, the scientists analyzed data from over 10 million people across the UK to cover as much population as possible and reinforce the study’s outcome. «We extracted information on pancreatic cancer diagnoses related to the three symptoms of interest, and studied how these change over timeThe researchers say.

Chemotherapy is expensive, costing NHS England £1.4 billion in 2016. Researchers from @HERC_Oxford are investigating whether genetic testing could reduce adverse effects and hospital costs of a widely used chemotherapy drug. #OxfordCancer — University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) November 2, 2022

“Initially awe compared“, They continue”body mass index for weight loss and HbA1c (or hemoglobin) for blood glucose, of nearly 9,000 people who had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, with those of a group of nearly 35,000 who did not have the illness. We found that dramatic weight loss in people with pancreatic cancer began as early as two years before they received the fatal diagnosis.».

The researchers then focused on an important detail: «Our analysis revealed that weight loss in people with diabetes was associated with a higher risk of developing pancreatic cancer than in people without diabetes.“, They add” theIncreased glucose levels in people without diabetes were associated with a higher risk of pancreatic cancer than in people with diabetes and that’s it. The findings suggest that unexplained weight loss, primarily in people with diabetes (but not exclusively) should be treated with suspicion. In addition, increased glucose levels, especially in people who do not gain weight, should be considered a wake-up call for pancreatic cancer.».

Ashton Kutcher and the shock disease: «I could not see, hear and walk». What happened

Early diagnosis could save lives

«We are also looking to integrate this information into a more complex tool (an algorithm) that doctors can use in the future. The combined use of weight and glucose changes and potentially the incorporation of other key pancreatic cancer symptoms (dark urine, light stools, yellowish skin) is much more effective than looking at each of these measures separately. Such a tool could be the key to improving early diagnosis and saving many livesConcluded the researchers from Oxford and Surrey.

Prostate cancer, drinking milk increases the risk by 60%. The study from the USA