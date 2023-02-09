Two pedestrians dead in a handful of hours in the capital. The first fatal accident took place yesterday morning in Guidonia Montecelio: Franco Greco, a 75-year-old entrepreneur from Abruzzo, was hit by a lorry inside the agro-food centre. Two hours later, around 2.15 pm, another deadly investment: Emmanuele Cleber Catananzi, a 30-year-old of Brazilian origins who arrived from Calabria in Rome a few months ago, was run over by a car while walking along the sidewalk of via dell’Archeologia in Tor Beautiful nun. In the crash, the boy was dragged and crushed against parked cars. Rescue was immediately triggered and he was transported to the emergency room of the Tor Vergata polyclinic where he arrived in desperate conditions. The doctors tried everything possible to stabilize him but the injuries were too serious: he died shortly after. Investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of the investment are still ongoing. Municipal police officers from the Torri group are in charge of reconstructing the facts. The driver, a 46-year-old female, was stopped and subjected to alcohol and drug tests. She now faces a charge for vehicular homicide. The carabinieri also intervened on the spot together with the agents of the municipal police and the 118 health workers. In fact, due to the crash, a crowd of residents poured into the street: the military proceeded with support operations for the closure of via dell’Archeologia. The fear was that the situation could escalate in the neighborhood considered one of the main drug dealing squares in the capital.

The dynamics

From what has been ascertained, the 46-year-old was at the wheel of the large-engined BMW and was driving along via dell’Archeologia when at number 90, for reasons yet to be ascertained, she lost control of driving. She ended up on the sidewalk where Catananzi was walking. The 30-year-old had no escape: the BMW race ended up against four cars that were parked, the boy’s body was thus crushed between the plates. An accident similar to the one in which Francesco Valdiserri lost his life, the 18-year-old who was hit and killed on the night between 19 and 20 October while walking on the sidewalk along via Cristoforo Colombo. Also in that case the motorist, a 24-year-old who later tested positive for alcohol tests, had lost control of the car. At the moment, no hypothesis on the causes is excluded: the agents do not exclude that the crash was caused by the high speed. The car had just come off a straight line. Meanwhile, the seizure of the BMW has been ordered on which the technical reports will be carried out. In any case, the results of the alcohol tests will be decisive to close the circle of the investigations. Again: «We still cannot rule out that the woman behind the wheel was distracted, perhaps with her cell phone. In the next few hours we will also proceed with the viewing of video surveillance cameras. A further element to establish what happened when the car went off the straight, running over the pedestrian» explain the white helmets.

Car of Guidonia

The investment in Guidonia Montecelio is also dramatic. The victim Franco Greco, a fruit and vegetable entrepreneur from Carsoli arrived yesterday morning from Abruzzo to restock in the wholesale maxi market in via Tenuta del Cavaliere. The intervention of the firefighters was also necessary, but the doctors of the 118 team who arrived for help could not do anything but ascertain the death. Driving the vehicle was a 59-year-old from Aprilia who had just arrived to deliver a load of vegetables. The driver of the refrigerated truck was taken to the hospital in a state of shock and for the tests required in these cases to ascertain his psychophysical conditions. To reconstruct the dynamics of the tragic investment, the specialists of the “Safety and road accidents” service of the municipal police of Guidonia Montecelio are at work, who carried out all the findings on the spot. According to an initial reconstruction, the collision could have occurred in the right front part of the truck. The 59-year-old driver, for reasons under investigation, would not have seen the pedestrian. The entrepreneur’s body was taken to the forensic medicine institute of La Sapienza and is available to the judicial authority to be subjected to the autopsy examination.

