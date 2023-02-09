After several days of being incommunicado, 16 villages in the municipality of Cairo finally have access to the urban area.

The road that connects the 16 villages had been affected by landslides and thanks to the support of yellow machinery from the Government of Valle it was possible to enable it again.

With the rehabilitation works carried out with the teams of the Valley Disaster Risk Management Secretariat and the permanent monitoring of the risks due to natural events in the rural area of ​​Cairo, its recovery was achieved.

The Government of Valle del Cauca has been supporting the work to attend to the Cárcava de Tejares, a sector in which a geological fault has affected road corridors.

Enabled

Francisco Tenorio, Valley Risk Management Secretary, said that “we were able to give way and re-enable the pass that will benefit the residents of more than 16 villages, so that, from now on, they will be able to transport all their products to the urban center without inconvenience ”.

The official added that in coordination with the Municipal Coordination of Risk and Disaster Management of Cairo and the Fire Department, the damming that occurs in the Las Vueltas river due to the Cárcava is monitored in real time to give peace of mind to the community.

The departmental government announced that in its commitment to safeguard the lives of the people of Valle del Cauca, it will continue to monitor daily what happens in this area to immediately attend to any situation that arises.

Recovery and maintenance work continues in this region of the north of the Valley to prevent new emergencies.

Photo: Government of the Valley

