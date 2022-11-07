The first 5 bodies were extracted from the sheets of the helicopter that crashed on the Gargano. The bodies were taken to an operations center, a sort of base camp located four kilometers from the site of the tragedy. The carabinieri are working on the spot together with the men of the Civil Protection.

“It was psychologically stressful for all of my men. We took care of the research and now the movement of the bodies to the coordination center, supporting the firefighters who physically extracted six of the victims from the helicopter cabin. A single body was instead. out of the way: that of the 118 doctor. Those were really hard times “. This is how Gianni Grassi, president of the Apulia mountain and speleological rescue, recounts the last 24 hours spent first looking for the aw109 helicopter of the Aulidaunia that disappeared from the radar and then recovering the bodies six and seven on board.

The bodies have all been recovered: they will be placed in the coordination center, which is the seat of a cooperative, which is located not far from the site of the tragedy. At work there were 35 experts including technicians and mountain rescue health personnel. “We also sent a medicalized vehicle hoping that there were survivors”, says Grassi and then underlined that “our intervention was determined by the characteristics into which the vehicle fell, which is very impervious”.

On the spot there are the carabinieri of the investigative nucleus of the provincial command of foggia, the civil protection volunteers and the firefighters.