Mechanical hard disks are facing a difficult time to be replaced by SSDs, and they have never expected to encounter an unprecedented downturn crisis for desktop computers. The situation can be imagined. According to a joint release from StorageNewsletter and Trendfocus,In Q2 of this year, the global shipment of mechanical hard disks was 44.65 million, down by as much as 15.4% compared with the previous statistics.

The three major manufacturers, Seagate, Toshiba and WD, all experienced double-digit declines. Among them, Seagate shipped 19.88 million units, with a market share of 44.5%; WD shipped 16.48 million units, with a market share of 36.9%, and Toshiba shipped 8.29 million units. The market share is 18.6%.

In the Seagate product line, near-line, 2.5-inch enterprise disks, NAS and surveillance hard disks all suffered single-digit declines. The worst was consumer-grade hard disks. The number of people who originally bought them was decreasing. As a result, the PC market was not good. lead to worsening.

However, the advantages of mechanical hard disks are that large capacity is cheaper and reliability is better. During the quarter, Seagate’s average shipped HDD capacity increased to 7.8TB, WD was also 7.8TB, and Toshiba was 4.4TB.

It should be for quite a user, if you buy a 1TB or 2TB hard drive today, you probably won’t consider a mechanical hard drive but an all-SSD.