The drug collection day is back again this year: from 7 to 13 February in over 5,200 participating pharmacies throughout Italy (they display the initiative poster and the list can be consulted on www.bancofarmaceutico.org), the citizens to donate one or more over-the-counter medicines for the needy. This was announced in a press release by the non-profit Banco Farmaceutico Foundation.

The drugs collected (in 2022, 479,470 packs, equal to a value of 3,819,463 euros) will be delivered to 1,800 welfare realities that take care of at least 400,000 people in conditions of health poverty, offering free treatment and medicines. The requirement reported to Banco Farmaceutico by these entities exceeds one million packs of medicines. Citizens are invited – reads a note – to go to the pharmacy on purpose to donate a drug. Above all, analgesics and antipyretics, oral anti-inflammatories, cough preparations, drugs for joint and muscle pain, intestinal antimicrobials and antiseptics will be needed.

“The international crisis has caused an increase in the cost of living which will have repercussions on poor families, on the very welfare organizations they turn to when they need help, but also on many non-poor families – says Sergio Daniotti, president of the Banco Foundation Onlus Pharmaceutical -Donating a drug for those who cannot afford it is a way to express, through a simple gesture of gratuitousness, the best of our humanity and to give a sign of hope” The GRF takes place under the High Patronage of the Presidency of the Republic , under the patronage of AIFA and in collaboration with Cdo Opere Sociali, Federfarma, Fofi, Federchimica Assosalute, Egualia – Accessible Pharmaceutical Industries and BFResearch. Intesa Sanpaolo is the Institutional Partner of the initiative and with the important unconditional contribution of IBSA Farmaceutici, Teva Italia, EG Stada Group and DHL Supply Chain Italia and the support of DOC Generici, Piam Farmaceutici, Zentiva and Chiapparoli Logistica. The Collection is also supported by RAI for Sustainability – ESG, Mediafriends, La7, Sky for social issues, and Pubblicità Progresso.

The initiative is possible thanks to the support of over 18,000 pharmacists (owners and others) who, in addition to hosting the GRF, support it with donations. Again this year, it will be supported by more than 22,000 volunteers.