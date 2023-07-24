“It is a pleasure for us to visit this which is among the first hospitals in the world; we hope to soon be able to start a fruitful collaboration in the clinical, training and research fields”.





So the Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar during a meeting at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. The visit was promoted by Eni and the Eni Foundation as part of their commitment to health issues, in the countries where he operates. Doing the honors were dg Marco Elefanti, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Antonio Gasbarrini, and the scientific director of the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital foundation, Giovanni Ricambi.





“The Gemelli Polyclinic – said Gasbarrini who expressed gratitude for the visit – is currently one of the main Italian novices with a 360 -degree health offer, even if at the moment our flagship are the oncological treatments; in terms of number of treated patients (110,000 oncological patients treated every year) the Gemelli is the first hospital in Italy. In the ranking drawn up every year, The first ten in Europe “. On the front of “in Egypt – said the minister – we have excellent research teams in various fields such as pediatric oncology, with the Children’s Cancer Hospital Egypt 57357 which is the largest hospital dedicated to pediatric oncology in the world, oncology, hepatitis C-related diseases. We have adopted a national program on breast cancer and we are also looking for collaborations in this sector. Our marrow transplant program for thalassemia is also very important”.





“We already have many research collaborations in place with Egypt – Exchange says – and sharing common educational pathways is the basis for working together in trials”. In this sense, the minister recalled, Egypt has had a law on clinical trials since last year. And the investment in Healthcare has been strong, said Maha Ibrahim of the Egyptian Medical Research Institute, highlighting that the Nasser Institute Hospital has been transformed into a research centre.





Andrea Cambieri, Medical Director of the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation recalled the 80,000 operations a year that are carried out in the Roman hospital, while Massimo Antonelli, director of the Emergency Department, highlighted the important role that Gemelli plays in maxi-emergencies.

