Women have a different cardiovascular system than men. Typically, by the way, you have a smaller heart and blood vessels. Given the importance of procreation, she is protected from major cardiovascular events (heart attack, stroke), but only until menopause. She when she loses her hormonal shield and she becomes vulnerable to these pathologies like man, with a delay of about 10 years.

This figure, combined with the increase in life expectancy, must lead women to greater prevention. Because cardiovascular risk factors do not look at gender. And they tend to be the same for males and females, who therefore must pay equal attention to cardiovascular prevention. this is confirmed by a research that appeared in The Lancet, which examined over 155,000 people in 21 countries, on all five continents: the study is called PURE.

Cholesterol, hypertension and other risk factors

The survey examined people between the ages of 35 and 70 who were completely healthy at the time they entered the study and were then followed up for an average of ten years. Obviously, all cases of fatal cardiovascular diseaseheart attack, stroke and heart failure. Both metabolic factors, such as hypertension, diabetes and overweight, voluntary habits such as smoking or eating, psychosocial status were considered.

The analysis clearly revealed that metabolic risk factors were similar in both genders, with the exception of high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL, often known as bad cholesterol), where the association with cardiovascular disease was stronger in men.

According to the researchers, however, this result needs confirmation in more studies. Depressive symptoms were more significant among men than women. In women, however, the link between unhealthy diet and cardiovascular disease was closer. And above all, the risk associated with smoking has been confirmed, which is spreading more and more among women.

It was also confirmed, for younger women, the protection linked to estrogen hormones, in particular for the danger of heart attack, with the least impacting risk factors in young age. According to the experts who conducted the research, a clear situation therefore appears: when it comes to cardiovascular diseases in men and women, the similarities in terms of risk factors are considerably greater than the differences. However, men are more vulnerable to high levels of LDL cholesterol and can anticipate coronary heart disease than women.

An agenda to protect the heart

Cardiovascular pathologies they hit the woman three times more than all female cancers combined (breast, uterus, lung). This is why women of all ages should be taught to pay attention to the heart, starting with a greater sensitivity to lifestyle to protect one’s body.

In Europe, and similarly in Italy, women who today die of cardiovascular problems (stroke and heart attack) more than men. And the risk factors that characterize women appear to be on the increase, which can be divided into classic, exclusive and peculiar. The former are the same as for men: smoking, high cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes, lack of movement, obesity, incorrect diet.

However, the woman adds some exclusive risk factors linked to her biological life: first of all, the menopause, which can become even more aggressive if it is early, between the ages of 30 and 40; an early or late menarche; diseases such as high blood pressure or diabetes in pregnancy; polycystic ovary syndrome.

Thirdly, there are the risk factors that are prevalent in women: autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, scleroderma, myasthenia, thyroiditis have more impactful consequences in women. This is why it is important to protect yourself and know. And not just for women.

That’s what he proposes ALT – Association for the fight against thrombosis and cardiovascular diseases – Onlus, for more than 35 years in the front line for the fight against cardiovascular diseases. The association presents the Agenda of the Heart 2023 in a limited edition. A special gift to look forward to the new year with essential health advice for taking care of yourself every day.

The agenda of the heart, the proceeds of which will finance multidisciplinary scientific research, is available on the trombosi.org website in the SUPPORT ALT section, in Milan at the newsstand in via Plinio and in the DIF stores at the Milan Orio al Serio airport and at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo . Within the Agenda of the heart, the spaces dedicated to everyday tasks alternate with information sheets on Thrombosis, to advise, with small health gestures, to prevent the onset of pathologies linked to cardiovascular diseases from thrombosis such as heart attack of the myocardium, cerebral stroke, pulmonary embolism, venous and arterial thrombosis.

A simple agenda with significant symbols: red tomato, yellow bicycle, green lawn to symbolize the importance of a healthy and balanced lifestyle between nutrition, physical movement and little stress. A special Christmas gift for those who receive it and a precious contribution for doctors and researchers who are committed every day to the Research, Treatment and Prevention of cardiovascular diseases.