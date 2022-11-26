Original title: Odds on the 26th: Argentina’s last stand against France and Poland needs to prevent losing points

On the evening of November 26th, Beijing time, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will continue, and a number of focus games will be held. Before the game, various organizations issued odds analysis for tonight’s game:

Tunisia vs Australia

In the Asian index, many companies opened Tunisia -0.25 goal handicap. In the competition index, Tunisia wins at 2.12, draws at 2.95, and loses at 3.05. For the handicap index, Tunisia (-1) pays 5.35 for a win, 3.45 for a tie, and 1.51 for a loss. The over/under goal index, the mainstream handicap is 2.25 goals, not optimistic about big scores. In terms of half-time, Tunisia/Tunisia is the lowest at 3.50, followed by a draw/tie at 4.50. In terms of scores, the odds for a 1-1 draw between the two sides are the lowest at 5.60, followed by Tunisia’s 1-0 win at 6.00. Tunisia’s first round draw against Denmark should not be underestimated. It is expected to win this game against Australia. The recommended score is 1-0/2-0.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia

In Asia, the agency gave Poland a -0.75 goal handicap. Competing index, Poland wins at 1.59, draws at 3.25, and loses at 4.95. For the handicap index, Poland (-1) pays 3.15 for a win, 3.11 for a tie, and 2.00 for a loss. The size ball index is 2.10 for big balls and 1.67 for small balls. In the half-time index, the Poland/Poland odds are the lowest at 2.45, and the Poland/Saudi Arabia odds are the highest at 35.0. In terms of scores, Poland has the lowest odds of a 1-0 win at 5.60, and a 1-1 draw between the two sides is 6.10. In terms of scoring players, Lewandowski has the lowest odds of scoring at 2.20. Saudi Arabia’s upset victory over Argentina in the first round showed a good state. Poland still needs to prevent a draw in this round. The recommended score is 1-1/2-1.

France vs Denmark

In the Asian index, many companies gave France a -0.75 goal handicap. In terms of competition, France wins at 1.66, draws at 3.26, and loses at 4.35. For the handicap index, France (-1) pays 3.40 for a win, 3.13 for a tie, and 1.90 for a loss. Big ball index, big ball 2.05, small ball 1.70. In the half-time index, France/France is the lowest at 2.55, and France/Denmark is the highest at 35.0. In the score index, France has the lowest odds of winning 1-0 at 5.90, followed by a 1-1 draw between the two sides at 6.10. In terms of scoring players, Mbappe has the lowest scoring odds at 2.50. Although France won a big victory in the first round, they need to prevent losing points against the stronger Denmark in this round. The recommended score is 1-1/2-1.

Argentina vs Mexico

In the Asian index, many companies offered Argentina -1 goal handicap. In terms of competitive football, Argentina wins at 1.40, draws at 3.75, and loses at 6.30. For the handicap index, Argentina (-1) pays 2.50 for a win, 3.10 for a tie, and 2.40 for a loss. Big ball index, big ball 2.00, small ball 1.73. In the half-time index, Argentina/Argentina was the lowest at 2.05, and Argentina/Mexico was the highest at 50.0. In terms of scores, Argentina has the lowest odds of winning 1-0 at 5.30, while Mexico has the lowest odds of winning 0-1 at 13.50. In terms of scoring players, Messi scored the lowest odds at 2.00. Argentina, which lost in the first round, will fight tonight. Winning is their only choice. The recommended score is 2-0/3-1.

