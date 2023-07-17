The Fat and the Skinny: Lili Estefan’s Absence Leaves a Void in Univison Show

Title: Lili Estefan Missing from “The Fat and the Skinny”, Fans Await Her Return

Subtitle: Skin Allergy Renders Estefan Absent from Univision Show

The devoted followers of the Univision show “The Fat and the Skinny” have been eagerly awaiting the return of beloved host Lili Estefan, who has been noticeably absent from the program this past week. Despite her colleagues Raul de Molina, Charry, and Daniela Di Giacomo making appearances, the show just didn’t feel complete without Estefan’s presence.

Originally scheduled to make her comeback on Friday, fans were left disappointed as the day arrived without her appearance. Concerned viewers had been witnessing Estefan’s evolution and wondered what could be keeping her away for such a prolonged period. However, the reason for her prolonged absence has finally come to light.

Raul, addressing the worries of fans, clarified that Estefan has been resting at home due to skin allergies. These allergies would not fare well with the makeup and other beauty elements typically used on television. Estefan has opted for absolute rest at home, which has unfortunately prevented her from returning to the show.

While her fans await her speedy recovery, Estefan has not been active on social media either. However, she has been sharing daily messages through her stories, giving glimpses into her everyday life, such as a brewing pot of hot coffee and a birthday greeting to her friend, Tommy Mottola, husband of Thalia.

As the weekend approaches, fans can only hope that Estefan’s skin condition improves, and she can rejoin the show early next week. Her absence has certainly made her missed, both in front of and behind the camera. Until then, the public eagerly awaits her return and sends wishes for her quick recovery.

