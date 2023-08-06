The fatal toxic balance of cigarettes for the environment

“The Main begins here, only water is allowed in!” With this slogan sprayed on drains, the city of Würzburg wants to raise awareness that cigarettes do not belong in nature. “Many smokers seem to regard manhole covers as rubbish bins for their butts and fail to recognize the burden on the water balance,” says spokesman Georg Wagenbrenner.

The number of smokers is steadily declining – especially among young people. But the remains of smoking are still visible throughout the cityscape. According to studies, cigarette butts are the rubbish most often carelessly thrown into the environment in many places. They are located on beaches and in forests, in city centers and at bus stops, in front of restaurants and tourist attractions.

1000 polluted liters – with one cigarette

A few years ago, researchers found an average of three cigarettes per square meter in Berlin – the maximum was 49 per square meter. It is estimated that 4.5 trillion cigarettes are thrown into the environment every year worldwide. In the end, they usually end up in rivers and seas due to wind and rain. According to a study, a single cigarette can contaminate 1000 liters of water. According to studies, it can release up to 7,000 chemicals and pollutants, including carcinogenic substances.

Butts can be deadly for aquatic life such as fish, larvae and microorganisms. Possible changes in the genetic makeup of lugworms have been detected. If edible fish eat the smallest particles, the cigarette waste could also end up in the human food chain. Due to toxic substances, the Federal Environment Agency assigns cigarettes “particular importance” in the reduction of discarded waste – so-called littering.

The filter problem

According to researchers, the filters are the main problem. Among other things, they bring microplastics into nature. Some researchers are therefore calling for cigarette filters to be banned. “Cigarette filters are a marketing tool, not a health protection measure,” wrote an international group of scientists in March. The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that claims that filtered cigarettes are “healthier” are false. An alternative from an environmental point of view could be biodegradable filters.

The cigarette waste problem also plagues tourist regions. When asked, several reported complaints – from visitors as well as from locals. The Bavarian Palace Department reports that, among other things, cigarettes were thrown on the ground on park benches and left behind. “Plant pots are often used as ashtrays, which, in addition to the negative aesthetic effect, can damage the plants and lead to increased maintenance,” says a spokeswoman. According to the city, picking up butts on cobblestones is a challenge in Cologne, for example in the old town, which is popular with tourists.

Clean-up actions are of little use

In so-called clean-up campaigns, which are now taking place in many places, people volunteer to collect cigarette butts and other rubbish. You can follow them on social media using keywords like “litter picking”. Often they are private individuals. Clubs, political parties, artists and youth groups also get to work. However, picking up only partially alleviates the problem. Many pollutants are then already released into the environment.

Scientists are therefore calling for more education: Many smokers do not know that the filters are made of plastic and pollute the environment. In a 2018 survey by the Federation of German Consumer Organizations, one in five people said they believed that cigarette butts do not pollute the environment because they naturally decompose in water and in nature.

Sometimes all you need is an ashtray

In the fight against cigarette butts, many municipalities rely on additional ashtrays in addition to education and higher fines. According to its own statements, Sylt alone gives out 10,000 beach ashtrays every year. Cologne reports that “an extreme improvement” could be achieved in front of the main train station by having more ashtrays. According to studies, signs with inscriptions such as “Are you throwing your garbage into the environment?” or “Throw it in here” also help. Some cities also give out free pocket ashtrays.

Ashtrays designed like a survey box are intended to convey a fun aspect: with a question and two cigarette butt slots (so-called ballot bins). For example, the “Ostseeascher” on Baltic Sea beaches with questions like “Are you a) local or b) on vacation”. The Bavarian Forest National Park has also set up such survey tip boxes. For example with the question “Which animal weighs more – brown bear or moose?”. According to the national park administration, the weight of all butts collected in this way since 2019 is currently one ton.

