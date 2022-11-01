1 Among the most searched diets on the web, fennel has recently appeared, which will make you lose up to 5kg in a week.

It is an extremely low-calorie diet and, therefore, not suitable for long-term use.

It is never wrong to start a purifying diet, especially if we are returning from holidays (where we have indulged in some small vice) or after the holidays. Recently, fennel, a diet characterized by this particular vegetable, has depopulated on the web rich in fiber but absolutely low calorie. Let’s see what it is.

Fennel diet, up to 5 kg is lost in a week

Fennel, as anticipated, is a food very low in calories but very rich in fiber and protein. Great to counter a constipation occasional and for the flatulence, it’s great if your goal is a flat stomach. In addition to the diet, it is also possible to make herbal teas (also excellent in case of indigestion and stomach pain) or even a smoothie to be able to go to the bathroom and lose weight.

In the first case you will need a teaspoon of fennel seeds (or about 5 grams) and a l250 ml cup of hot water. It will be sufficient to infuse the seeds for 10 minutes (cover the cup well so as not to disperse the heat). At the end, just filter everything and enjoy the drink.

For the smoothie instead it will take 6 large plums, 5 grams of fennel seeds, 30 grams of soaked flax seeds, 5 grams of soaked hemp seeds and 250 ml of water.

After leaving the flax and hemp seeds to rest in water for one night, you will need to boil the prunes and fennel seeds for 10 minutes. When the infusion has cooled, transfer it to the blender and add the other seeds, now soaked. It is recommended to take it on an empty stomach.

Fennel diet, what to eat

Together with these two remedies, as anticipated, it is possible to follow the fennel diet for a week and lose up to 5kg. Every day there will be totally different foods to eat, so it’s good to make one schema of what you will have every day so as not to lose the thread and follow the regime to the letter.

As for lunch, there are three options: a glass of skim milk with 30 grams of cereals; coffee with two wholemeal biscuits; coffee with a yogurt and a fruit. The snack, on the other hand, usually consists of the herbal tea described above.

In addition to this particular diet, the intake of at least one and a half liters of water per day and the abolition of all types of snacks, sweet or savory.