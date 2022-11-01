When it comes to tablets, in addition to the iPad, which has recently increased in price, the Android camp next door also has many good tablets to choose from, and the price is even sweeter than the iPad. This article has sorted out five Androids with prices below 10,000 yuan. Tablet, I will also tell you about the key points of purchasing a tablet

How to pick a tablet?

Before choosing a tablet, there are five main points to consider, namely:

🔺Operating System

🔺Demand

🔺Size

🔺Specifications

🔺Price

At present, the operating system of the tablet is mainly divided into iPadOS, Android, Windows or ChromeOS. If you are using an iPhone, then the iPad will be the most suitable for use, but if you are using an Android phone, you can then follow your own needs. , to consider other Android tablets.While Windows systems are mainly used on 2-in-1 devices, ChromeOS is more likely to appear in the field of education.

Then, think about your main needs and uses. For example, if you just want to buy a tablet to put at home, use it to watch dramas after get off work or school, or play some light games, then a mid-level model with a large screen A tablet may be enough for you, but if you want to take a tablet for note-taking, drawing, or productivity needs, you may have to pay attention to whether the tablet supports a stylus when choosing. It is usually necessary to participate in video conferences, so when choosing, it is recommended that you take the front lens specifications of the tablet into consideration.The prices of the following six tablets are all below 10,000 yuan, and are provided for quick selection reference for those who want to choose Android tablets in the near future.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

The first is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. If you are just looking for a tablet dedicated to entertainment, such as watching TV shows, watching movies, and occasionally playing games at home, then the Galaxy Tab A8 is very suitable.Equipped with a 10.8-inch large screen and a narrow bezel design, the colors are pink, gray, and silver to choose from, and equipped with four Dolby Atmos surround speakers, not only can you see the screen clearly, but also have good sound effects Experience, but the weight is quite heavy at 508g. If you want to watch the show with one hand, it may not be so suitable.

The Galaxy Tab A8 is equipped with an 8-megapixel main lens and a 5-megapixel front lens. The front lens is designed to be horizontally centered, and the angle of the video will be more natural. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Tab A8 has a power of 7080mAh and supports 15W lightning fast charging. It is equipped with UNISOC T618 eight-core processor, and has a configuration of up to 4GB RAM+64GB storage space. It can also be expanded to 1TB through MicroSD. Saving videos won’t be a problem, but no S Pen support

(Image Source: Samsung ）

🔸Galaxy Tab A8 price

3+32GB: NT$6,990 (Wi-Fi version)

4+64GB: NT$7,990 (Wi-Fi version)

3+32GB: NT$9,900 (LTE version)

Redmi Pad

Then there is the Redmi Pad with a 10.61-inch screen. This tablet has been discussed to a certain extent before it was launched. It is nothing more than that it has a large screen and a large amount of power, but the price of 10,000 yuan has become a lot of people. The high CP value in the heart represents. The Redmi Pad is available in three colors: silver, gray and green. The specifications are equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and the capacity is 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space.

For the battery life, it is equipped with a large 8000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The main lens and front lens are both 8 million pixels, and also equipped with four Dolby Atmos speakers, which can present a full surround sound effect. 445g, it is very suitable for watching dramas or watching a movie at home. If you don’t know how to use the document function, then the Redmi Pad will be a tablet with a high CP value for entertainment purposes.However, it should be noted that the Redmi Pad does not currently have an LTE version

(Image Source: Redmi ）

🔸Redmi Pad price

6+128GB: NT$7,999

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

If you want to choose an Android tablet that can support documents and notes in the price band below 10,000 yuan. Then maybe you can consider taking a look at Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, although the official suggested price is 13,790 yuan, which is a little beyond the budget this time, but when is it now? Double Eleven Shopping Festival!At present, the price of Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is found to be NT$9,111 in PChome online shopping, and the discount will immediately become less than 10,000 yuan.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus has an 11-inch 2K screen and a narrow bezel design, allowing you to have a comfortable and spacious visual experience when chasing dramas. A total of gray options are available, which is in line with Lenovo’s business professional line.Equipped with MediaTek Helio G90T Tab eight-core processor, the capacity is 6GB+128GB, and can be used with Lenovo’s own keyboard kit and Lenovo Precision Pen 2, which can handle some more complex multitasking or paperwork, and it can also be used Come to draw, sketch or take notes, with 7500mAh of power and support for 20W fast charging, but currently only the Wi-Fi version

(Image Source: Lenovo ）

🔸Lenovo Tab P11 Plus price

6+128GB: NT$13,790

xiaomi tablet 5

Then there is the Mi Pad 5, which is known for its high CP value. It is equipped with an 11-inch screen, comes in white and gray colors, and supports a screen update rate of 120Hz. When browsing the web or playing games, you can have a smooth experience and follow the chirality It’s also enough, and its screen ratio is 16:10, and it also has four built-in Dolby Atmos speakers, which is quite suitable for chasing dramas or watching movies. In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is equipped with Qualcomm S860 processor and supports Xiaomi’s own inspired stylus. It can open split screens and floating windows to cope with complex multi-tasking operations, and it is basically no problem to edit some simple videos.The main lens is 13 million pixels, the front lens is 8 million pixels, and has a large power of 8720mAh

(Image Source: Millet ）

🔸Xiaomi Pad 5 price

6+128GB: NT$8,499

6+256GB: NT$9,499

Lenovo Tab M10

Finally, if you want to buy a tablet to put at home, watch movies and play games for your children, or use it as an audiobook function, the third-generation Tab M10 launched by Lenovo in June this year may meet your needs. Tab M10 is equipped with a 10.1-inch screen, and the screen ratio of 16:10 can improve the overall visual experience. In terms of specifications, it is equipped with UNISOC T610 processor, with a power of 5100mAh and a capacity configuration of 3GB+32GB, which is suitable for storing a large amount of data. It may not be suitable for people who want to watch movies or movies, but in terms of its size, it is very suitable for entertainment at home.So why is the Tab M10 also suitable for children, because it also has built-in children mode, Google Kids Space, and parental control mode, allowing parents to set the time and browsing permissions of the tablet to ensure children’s learning and protection. healthy

🔸Lenovo Tab M10​ price

3+32GB: NT$5,990

summary

The above is the introduction of five Android tablets with prices below 10,000 yuan, for reference to those who need and want to get started in the near future. If I want to buy a tablet, I think I will probably only use it to watch dramas, play games or It is an occasional note, so basically as long as the screen is big enough for reading, it is a waste of money for me to spend money on a high-end tablet haha, but while considering the needs and uses, it will definitely be because of the price. , there are trade-offs depending on the specifications, so think about the purpose of buying a tablet, then set the price range, and then see which players in this price range can choose, and which product is the most suitable for your needs, I wish you all step by step Follow the picture to find the one that suits you best!