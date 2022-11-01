Home Entertainment Daniel Arsham Sculpture “BRONZE CRYSTALIZED CHARIZARD”
Entertainment

by admin
Artist Daniel Arsham’s iconic Pokémon series of sculptures ushered in a new work “BRONZE CRYSTALIZED CHARIZARD”. The overall size is 31 cm high and weighs 10 kg. It is made of bronze and the exterior is hand-painted with custom black oil to present a unique patina, which is also the first time Daniel Arsham has used this finish, and the cast crystal inside is also polished.

This piece is limited to 99 pieces in total and comes packaged in a custom Arsham Studio wooden crate, which also includes Arsham Editions embroidered artwork handling gloves, and a 3D embossed certificate of work signed and numbered by Daniel Arsham.

The sales method of “BRONZE CRYSTALIZED CHARIZARD” is to publish a set of emails on www.danielarsham.com/shop at 12:00 noon on November 4th, US Eastern Time, within one hour, buyers must send their Paypal mail, delivery address Send this email and pay within 15 minutes of receiving the fee list, and the first 99 customers who complete the process will have the sculpture.

