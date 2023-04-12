The prosecutor of the Football Federation – ANSA learns – has notified Juventus of the closure of the investigations for the so-called ‘salary, partnership and agent maneuvers’: in the deed, the prosecutor Chinè accuses, among other things, the Juventus club of violating the principle of sporting loyalty (article 4.1) for the three strands. The dispute adds to the capital gains issue, for which a legitimacy judgment by the Coni Board of Guarantee on the 15-point penalty for the black and whites is expected on April 19th. On today’s three strands, Juve now have two weeks to present their counter-arguments.

Juve “believes that it has correctly applied the relevant international accounting standards, as well as that it has operated in full compliance with the principle of sporting loyalty”. The club writes this in a note, which has received, as anticipated by ANSA, the notification of closure of the investigations by the FIGC prosecutor’s office on salary maneuvers, relations between the club and certain sports agents and on alleged partnerships with other clubs. Juve reiterates that they have operated correctly, “by virtue of the reasons already illustrated, inter alia, in the annual financial report as at 30 June 22 and in the half-yearly financial report as at 31 December 22”



Juve, Prisma investigation postponed to 10 May

The positions of the six clubs (Sampdoria, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Udinese, Bologna and Cagliari) who have negotiated, signed or in any case agreed upon “confidential agreements in market transactions without filing the federal forms and/or filing documents containing agreements other than those concluded” will be assessed at the conclusion of the ongoing investigations by the judiciary. This is – ANSA learns – the position of the Federcalcio prosecutor’s office on the partnership trend challenged today against Juventus.

