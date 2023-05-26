The first paid emergency room is born. Taking care of yourself is a luxury

Posted on 24/05/2023 20:48

A paid emergency room? We are not in America, we could have answered at one time. But now theneoliberal approach treatment seems to make (further) breaches in our public health, according to the disturbing news that comes from Brescia. There was a time when our National Health Service was a source of pride, then the process of "corporateization" of the delicate sector, already burdened by cuts continues, has compromised its effectiveness in favor of the private sector. Now, from Brescia comes the emblematic confirmation of the drift undertaken. In the city, where we have just voted confirming a junta of centre-leftopened "BresciaMed", the first paid emergency room in Italy. The facility specializes in ultrasound scans, emergency visits and urgent blood tests. The citizen of Brescia can turn to this service if his life is not in danger and he does not need the intervention of the "traditional" emergency room: therefore, if he reports injuries such as minor traumas, wounds or, again, in case of complaints symptoms that do not affect vital functions. A first step towards it dismantling of the national health system?

A pioneering project

"Quick responses" are guaranteed, he defines them Brescia Newsand the structure located in via Oberdan represents a project "pioneering" according to Corriere della Sera. Too bad there is an article of the Constitution, thearticle 32, which states that the Republic "guarantees free care to the indigent". Let me be clear: the indigent person is not prevented from accessing hospital care (for now) but certainly the new private law model can only mark a caesura; sharpen the gap between those who can and those who cannot turn to treatments, perhaps much more timely, but for a fee. Rights should be guaranteed for all equally, not on a portfolio basis. Note Diego Fusaro on The Journal of Italythat "privatization thus understood implies that i rights they become merci", because the axiom is as follows: "As much freedom as you can buy". A wonderful synthesis.

Meanwhile in Calabria…

Going further south, precisely a Oppius Mamertine in the province of Reggio Calabria, we learn of the gruesome story of a 59-year-old man, caught by heart attack and later died during a mad dash to hospital Polistena. A race which, however, was not made in an ambulance but with the man's brother's car: ambulances there were none available in his country. The 59-year-old was well known in the area, due to his activity as a driver also for the home for AIDS patients in the Castellace hamlet. "No one could be able to tell us if if there had been an emergency room our fellow citizen would have been saved – writes the February 19 Committeeas he reports Calabrianews – but all of us can and must say that if there had been an emergency room, he would have received adequate health care, i.e. the minimum in a society that defines itself as civil!". And then: "It cannot be a fatality that, in the event of an emergency, the ambulance stationed in Oppido is not almost never present". Instruct by telephone family members to intervene with cardiac massage, or rather what happened, is not acceptable.

The “imported” doctors

Two pieces of news tragically linked to each other, the ones we have reported, and in conclusion we cannot fail to mention that the same area of ​​Reggio, including the Polistena hospital, is the one in which they were called to serve five hundred doctors from Cuba which, in addition to mortifying the professionalism of Calabrian professionals, forced to travel the world to establish themselves, have involved a considerable outlay in terms of language courses, training, accommodation. All resources with which it would have been possible to purchase ambulances or, at least, create a basic emergency room in the most remote places in the region.

