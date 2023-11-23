The fish that should never be missing from our diet

The right diet includes a wide range of foods, but there is one type of fish that should never be missing. Let’s find out together which fish we are talking about, you would never imagine.

Right diet: fish that should not be missing

Let’s start by saying that the pesce it is a must for the right diet, it is rich in beneficial properties but also lean and easier to digest than meat for example. In particular, our tables should never lack blue fish which comes directly from our sea waters and is rich in nutrients.

Among the best known and most used fish, we certainly find herring, anchovies and anchovies. But today we will talk about a fish that is much larger in size but which hides many positive aspects. We are talking about “Seriola Dumerili” better known as Amberjack. A fish that we usually find in the fish shop at an average weight of 2 kg, but which in reality can actually become heavy in nature 100 Kg.

The Amberjack presents itself color argento with a tapered shape, narrow and long. His carne it is particularly soda just like that of swordfish, which makes it ideal for the preparation of carpaccio, tartare, but also versatile cooked recipes. It is very difficult to find this farmed fish which usually lives in the wild, in the open sea at great depths. His fishing in fact it happens through large networks fishing, but this, like many other species, is putting its survival at risk. This is why we are trying to make amberjack fishing part of sustainable fishing, to preserve its survival.

Amberjack: benefits and properties

Just like all fish in its category, amberjack is also rich in proteins but also of omega-6, omega-3 and vitamins of groups A, B and D. These qualities make it a real panacea for bones and muscles, furthermore its good fats are fundamental for proper nutrition and the health of our brain. There is also no shortage of minerals such as potassium and phosphorus which are essential against free radicals and therefore prevent the aging of cells. Another very important factor is the high digestibility of this meat, this makes it particularly recommended for those with digestion problems or intestinal problems. Also ideal for those following a low-calorie diet, in fact Amberjack has less than 150 Kcal per 100g. But given its great goodness, how can we use it in the kitchen?

The amberjack in the kitchen

The amberjack meat it can practically be used for any recipe. Once killed, its meat is excellent as tartare or carpaccio. It can be seasoned simply with oil and lemon or for a more gourmet taste you can combine it with one citrus-based marinade, but particularly suitable is the grapefruit. In its carpaccio version it is best to combine it with delicate flavours, such as fruit green apple or vegetables like fennel, cucumbers and carrots they perform particularly well.

If, however, we wish to cook it, there are many techniques and combinations. Once cleaned, it can be used as pasta seasoning combined with a sauce prepared with fresh cherry tomatoes. Or it can be cooked baked o in the pan, salted or with citrus fruits, baked in foil or fried, in short, whatever cooking technique you choose, amberjack meat will always be excellent to taste. All that remains is to go to your trusted fishmonger and buy this delicious fish to appreciate its goodness.