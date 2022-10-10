After the sausage scandal, which caused the death of at least three people and sent about 70 to the hospital, checks for listeria were increased and several other agri-food products were reported or withdrawn from the market following checks. by the health authorities. Last week in the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (Rasf), the European Commission reported an alert classified as “serious” for the presence of listeria in a buffalo burrata produced in Italy and distributed both in our country and in Austria.

Batches of defrosted swordfish from Sri Lanka and Spain were then withdrawn, in both cases due to the mercury content exceeding the permitted limits. This case too was classified under the heading of “serious alert”. The commercial names and identities of individual companies cannot be found on this database. Unfortunately we are unable to inform our readers about the brand and batch number of these products.

This week the Italian Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Carrefour group, also reported the precautionary recall by the manufacturer of a batch of chocolate pancakes under the Bernard Jarnoux Crêpier brand for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. They are produced in the Lanjouan industrial zone plant in Lamballe, France and sold under the identification mark FR 22.093.041 CE in packs of six pieces (150 grams) and the expiry date set for 11/10/2022.

Our authorities have also published the precautionary recall of a batch of organic sesame seeds under the ViviVerde Bio brand as it may contain Salmonella. These are packs of 250 grams with the lot number L138 / 22 and the minimum shelf life set for May 2023. These sesame seeds were produced for Coop Italia by the company Melandri Gaudenzio Srl in the factory in via Boncellino 120, in Bagnacavallo, in the province of Ravenna. Coop said the sesame seeds have already been withdrawn from the affected stores.

As a precaution, it is recommended not to consume the products with the indicated lot numbers and return them to the point of purchase, where they will be refunded or replaced. Furthermore, on 10 October, following an inspection by the NAS Carabinieri of Ragusa, the Mayor of Niscemi, in the province of Caltanissetta, ordered the suspension of a well-known canning industry. “The measure became necessary following serious environmental violations”, reads a statement from the Carabinieri command for the protection of health.

In particular, “it was found that the industry was working in the absence of the required authorization for the discharge of domestic wastewater and the purification plant from the processing cycle of agri-food products”. The measure was made necessary following the ascertainment of serious violations in terms of hygiene and health found in the places of preparation, handling and processing of horticultural products intended for the packaging of vegetable preserves for subsequent marketing