© Reuters 5 major events in today’s financial market: war in Eastern Europe soars, IMF, World Bank conferences kick off



Investing.com – Here are 5 big things to know about the financial markets on Monday, October 10:

1.blackgramorchidsuffered in many placesRussianLuoSri Lankamissile attack

On the 10th local time, the Ukrainian President’s Office released a message saying that several cities in Ukraine were attacked by Russian military missiles, killing 8 people and injuring 24 others.

According to sources, explosions were reported in Kyiv, Zhitomyr, Khmelnitsky, Lviv, Ternopol and other places in Ukraine.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a security meeting of the Russian Federation. Putin said at the meeting that the Russian Ministry of Defense used land-, air- and sea-based missiles to strike Ukrainian military targets that day.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the 9th after listening to the chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Bastregin on the Crimea Bridge explosion that the explosion on the Crimea Bridge on the 8th was planned and carried out by the Ukrainian Secret Service. , which was a “terrorist attack on critical civilian infrastructure”.

At the same time, the Russian stock market fell sharply, falling by more than 10% at one point, and fell 5.54% at the time of writing; it rose 25 pips to 10.16%.

2.International Monetaryfundorganize,worldsilverRowhold fall session

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the world are arriving in Washington for the fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

At present, the high level is causing more and more problems to the world economy, and the International Monetary Fund is expected to significantly downgrade its global economic growth forecast for this year and 2023 in the World Economic Outlook.

At the same time, Sri Lanka, Zambia, Ukraine and other countries, which are in deep foreign debt crisis, are seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Since the spread of the epidemic in 2020, the International Monetary Fund has pledged more than $250 billion in aid to 93 countries, and another $90 billion has been pledged to 16 countries since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February.

3.U.S. stock futures consolidate

U.S. stock futures consolidate. On Friday, the U.S. posted a strong report, further reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates massively and triggering a sharp sell-off in U.S. stocks.

According to the U.S. stock market quotation of Investing.com, as of 20:10 Beijing time (08:10 a.m. EST), blue-chip stocks were basically flat, down 2.6 points, or about 0.07%, and technology stocks were dominated. It fell 23.5 points, or 0.21%.

In terms of individual stocks, Tesla (NASDAQ: ) reported record sales in China in September, a sign that its Shanghai factory is recovering well after the outbreak.

4.Britaincountrycentral bankConstructPhnom PenhVoucher Safety Net,butGBPcontinueDownfall

The British government bowed to financial market pressure and brought forward the release of details of the spending plan by three weeks to October 31, reducing uncertainty facing British markets.

Earlier, the British government announced that it would implement an unfunded tax cut and energy subsidy program, triggering a sharp drop in the price of sterling and government bonds.

In order to stabilize the market, the Bank of England had to announce that it would expand the scale of one-day gilt purchases in the final week of a bond-buying program to ensure that UK pension funds would not be unable to meet margin requirements due to illiquidity caused by falling gilt prices. .

The Bank of England also said it would carry out a series of regular lending operations after its last gilt purchases over the weekend. This move controls the money supply and thus the inflationary pressure caused by the government’s fiscal plan.

At the time of writing, it was down 0.2% to $1.1065; up 17 basis points to 4.23% and up 12 basis points to 4.37%.

5.oil pricefromHigh back down, yeahLunrefer toresponsibilityOPEC

Crude oil prices retreated from six-week highs, but remained supported by U.S. demand and sharp output cuts by OPEC+.

Over the weekend, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen accused the OPEC+ decision to cut output as “unhelpful and unwise.”

Meanwhile, the G7 is working on plans to put a cap on Russian oil prices. “Lower prices could especially help developing countries that are suffering from high energy prices,” Yellen said.

As of 20:11 Beijing time (08:11 a.m. EST), Investing.com’s commodity market data showed that it fell 0.45% to US$92.22 per barrel; it fell 0.50% to US$97.43 per barrel.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log on to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

Recommended readingread

Compilation: Liu Chuan