The girl who accuses La Russa’s son will be heard on Monday

breaking latest news – The girl who denounced Leonardo La Russa for sexual violence will be heard by the investigators on Monday. The breaking latest news learns it from judicial circles.

“After questioning him for a long time, I am certain that my son Leonardo has not completed any criminal act” affirms the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, in a passage of a declaration “I count on the Public Prosecutor’s Office in which, in my long professional career I have always placed my trust, to clarify it as quickly as possible to dispel any doubts. It sure leaves a lot of questions a complaint filed after forty days by the solicitor”.

The facts

Leonardo Apache La Russa, 19-year-old son of the president of the Senate, is investigated by the Milan prosecutor’s office for sexual assault. The entry in the register of suspects took place after the investigators received a complaint from a 22-year-old girl on 3 July who said she had met La Russa junior on 18 May in a Milanese disco.

According to his version, the two would have had a couple of drinks together, then the ‘darkness’ until waking up the next morning, around noon in the young man’s family home, in a “confusional state, naked in bed next to Leonardo Apache La Russa”, also naked, e perception of having been abused in which a friend of his would also have participated.

It emerges from a visit to the anti-violence center of the Mangiagalli clinic in the hours following the meeting with La Russa the confirmation by the doctors of an ecchymosis and a wound on one leg. The girl and her friends who were with her have not yet been summoned to the prosecutor’s office. The investigations are in their initial stages and the Palace of Justice reveals a certain disappointment at the leak which makes the investigation more complicated.

In the complaint, the girl said to have taken benzodiazepines, a circumstance also confirmed by the toxicological tests carried out at Mangiagalli. The value of the data indicating the presence of these substances and whether they may have is not known ‘amplified’ the effect of cocaine that the young woman said she hired before sleeping with Leonardo La Russa.

The chats being examined by the investigators

Leonardo La Russa’s phone was not seized by the prosecutor. Instead, the one of the friend mentioned in the complaint, who is not under investigation, was taken by the investigators. The only person registered at the moment is Leonardo La Russa. The Milan prosecutor’s office also acquired the girl’s mobile phone. They will be analyze the chats on social networks between the protagonists of the story. In her complaint, the former schoolmate says that Leonardo Apache La Russa would have contacted her via Instagram. “I didn’t answer out of fear” would have been her reaction.

The doubts of La Russa

“Objectively, the story of a girl who, by her own admission, had consumed cocaine before meeting my son leaves many doubts. An episode of which Leonardo was unaware. A substance that the same I’m sure Leonardo never consumed in his life. Furthermore, met in the morning, albeit fleetingly by my wife and me, the girl appeared absolutely calm” added the president of the Senate “Equally certain is the strong reprimand addressed by me to my son for having brought into our house a girl with which he did not have an established relationship. I don’t feel like making any further reproach to him.”

The girl’s lawyer

“For us, the utmost attention is paid to protecting the right of defense of a simple girl who has told facts which, if proven, would constitute an inadmissible offense to female dignity. I always side with the search for the truth” commented the lawyer Stefano Benvenuti .”My son told me that the girl, during the evening, told him many things about her life, demonstrating that she was lucid. My son is not feeling very well, he didn’t expect it from this girl who was his partner high school. At home we had two other guests who study and work in London like him”.

Schlein, from La Russa sexist and disgusting words

“Apart from the responsibilities of the son, which it is up to the judiciary to clarify, it is disgusting to hear words from the second office of state that once again want to undermine the credibility of women who report sexual violence depending on how long it takes, or on the possible intake of alcohol or drugs, as if this would automatically presume their consent” says the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein “The president of the Senate cannot make secondary victimization. It is for this type of words that many women do not denounce for fear of don’t be believed”. “The legitimation of sexist prejudice is unacceptable – insists the dem secretary – by those with institutional positions”.

