The Growing Difficulty of Accessing Medical Treatment in Veneto: A Concern for Social Workers

Title: Access to Healthcare in Veneto Becoming Increasingly Difficult, Says Order of Social Workers President

Date: August 2, 2023

Veneto, Italy – The president of the Order of Social Workers in Veneto, Mirella Zambello, has highlighted the growing challenges faced by citizens in accessing healthcare services in the region. Zambello expressed concern over the lack of specific funds and measures for health and prevention, emphasizing the need to prioritize health in policy-making.

According to Agenas, the National Agency for Regional Health Services, there has been a significant decrease of about 22% in receipts from co-payments compared to pre-pandemic years. The main reasons cited for this decline are the long waiting lists for medical treatments. As a result, citizens are left with only two options: seeking treatment in private facilities or forgoing necessary care due to financial constraints.

Zambello echoed the concerns expressed by several unions and revealed that a recent survey conducted by Spi Cgil, Fnp Cisl, and Uil highlighted the decreasing number of people able to access the health service in Veneto. In many cases, individuals are left with no choice but to turn to the private sector to avoid excessively long waiting times. This situation has led to growing cases of individuals having to sacrifice medical visits or examinations in order to allocate funds for essential expenses such as food.

The president of the Order of Social Workers emphasized the importance of preserving the national health system, which was established as a fundamental right for all citizens. Zambello stressed the urgency of reducing waiting lists and investing in prevention campaigns that include free screenings.

Social services play a crucial role in planning, coordinating, and supporting the development of families and age-related issues. They also contribute to the integrated system of social and health services for the elderly and disabled. Additionally, social workers engage in activities related to the prevention and treatment of addictions, with a particular focus on young people.

Zambello concluded by highlighting the daily dedication of social service professionals in municipalities, who strive to address a wide range of needs and overcome situations of vulnerability. However, the absence of specific funds and measures for health and prevention costs often leaves these services neglected, particularly for citizens facing financial difficulties. Zambello called for health to be placed at the center of policies, emphasizing the role of social workers in improving social contexts within communities and cities.

The challenges faced by citizens in accessing healthcare services in Veneto require urgent attention from policymakers, healthcare authorities, and relevant stakeholders. The provision of adequate funds, reducing waiting lists, and prioritizing preventive measures can help ensure that healthcare remains accessible to all members of society.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the statements and concerns expressed by Mirella Zambello, president of the Order of Social Workers in Veneto. The views and opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of Quotidianosanità.it or its affiliates.

Source: Quotidianosanità.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

