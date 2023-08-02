the social commentary is touching

The editorial staff Wednesday 2 August 2023, 4:03 pm

The now certain news has become official: Gianluigi Buffon retired at the age of 45. He announced it with a moving and exciting social post followed by many messages and comments from his fans and former teammates who shared a piece of life with him. One of them was Paulo Dybala: “You’ll Always Be My N1”the Roma striker wrote on Instagram, commenting on the post of the now ex goalkeeper.

Buffon retires: the letter from Juventus

He dedicated a thought to the goalkeeper who also won the World Cup with Italy in 2006 Juventus. He did so with a letter published on his official website that begins like this: “It is very difficult to talk about a football that today greets its number one par excellence. Today, once again, of we thank, knowing that this is one of those moments that will go down in football history. Why weren’t you just the strongest, you did more. You have given a face to a role, you have become The goalkeeper”. Juve concluded the letter thus: “Today ends an era and we are deeply honored to have lived it. We have been part of your story and you have been part of ours. Thank you Gigi! Good luck in your new life.”

Buffon retires: his career in photos

From Pjanic to Rakitic, how many messages for Buffon

Just scroll through his Instagram feed to read dozens of comments, Pjanic writes: “Gigi you are unique, thank you for everything my friend. Legend you are”. Bernardeschi also uses the word “legend” while Giovinco writes “Goat” and, again, Arthur “Lenda”, or Candreva, “Thank You Champion” and then there is also the comment from the official Serie A account which thanks him for the emotions offered to football lovers. Rakitic thanks him: “Idol, legend, thanks for everything.”

Buffon retires: from Dybala to Mbappé, all the social reactions