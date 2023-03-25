Happiness is a subjective concept, but according to science, there is one curve which describes the level of happiness of a person during life. The researchers of University of Melbourne and of Warwick have identified this curve represented by a U-shaped chart The research involved a sample of 1.3 million people from 52 different countries, who participated in seven different surveys.

According to research, the initial and final stages of life are characterized by multiple moments highs of happiness relative to the center of life.

the age ofchildhood and adolescence up to thirty years represents the phase of carefree, in which happiness depends on the search for new stimuli and social contacts.

Thirty and forty years instead they are characterized by the desire to come true, but also by the weight of responsibility and some concerns.

The phase between forty and fifty years old it is that of balance sheets, in which the individual looks at the present wondering if he has achieved his goals and if he has gotten what he wanted.

Between fifty and sixty years old instead there is the said phase “of stalemate”, where missed opportunities become less pressing. But the good news is that among the sixty and seventy years you return to peak of happiness.

This is the stage of life where you have more time to pursue your interests and you are more happy. Finally, in old age, the fruits of the sacrifices made in life are reaped, and one has more time to devote oneself to one’s own hobby.

The happiness curve accurately represents how age affects a person’s happiness. Even if life is full of ups and downs, it is important to always have the hope of returning to happiness. At every stage of life, there are different challenges to face but in the end, happiness is always attainable. This research gives us an idea of ​​what to expect in life and teaches us to enjoy the happy moments, no matter what stage of life we ​​are.