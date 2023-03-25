Home Technology a new variant with USB case is coming…
Technology

a new variant with USB case is coming…

by admin
a new variant with USB case is coming…

Among the new arrivals for the range of Apple products there is also one new version of AirPods Pro 2 which should integrate a case with USB-C input. The confirmation has arrived in these hours. Here are all the details about it.

Unieuro Super Offer on AirPods Pro, Find out more

Will Apple release a new version of the AirPods Pro 2 case with USB-C input?

The confirmation regarding this new arrival for the range of Apple products came from iOS 16.4 code and was then also confirmed by the insider Ming Chi Kuo which expects a launch between the second quarter and the third quarter of the current year.

Apple may indeed be about to launch new AirPods Pro with case equipped with USB-C connectora detail that would simplify recharging, replacing the traditional Lightning port.

We remind you that Apple must comply, by the end of 2024, with the new EU legislation which will require smartphones and tablets to be able to count on a USB-C connector. Even the AirPods Pro, therefore, should register this important evolutionary step.

It should be noted, in any case, that, at least for the moment, Apple has no plans to release USB-C variants of the “standard” AirPods. We will know more, no doubt, over the next few weeks.

Gradually, the entire Apple range should be updated to make room for USB-C, destined to become an important reference for the company’s products.

See also  Apple iOS 17 "minimum standard" released!Next year, this magical iPhone will be eliminated directly | Mobile communication | Digital

You may also like

Hydropower: It’s also fish-friendly

Many foreign players reported that the RTX 3080...

Vodafone Italy certified Cisco Gold Integrator Partner

Overlooking the universe we live in: what are...

“Cyberpunk 2077” will enable path tracing technology, and...

Kai-Fu Lee’s visions from the future

Construction site safety, VIA Mobile360 reduces risk

Google launched Jetpack Compose 1.4 and released a...

Ask ChatGPT on Bing to create images? Now...

Off for TikTok, Netflix and Candy Crush on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy