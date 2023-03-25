Among the new arrivals for the range of Apple products there is also one new version of AirPods Pro 2 which should integrate a case with USB-C input. The confirmation has arrived in these hours. Here are all the details about it.

Unieuro Super Offer on AirPods Pro, Find out more

Will Apple release a new version of the AirPods Pro 2 case with USB-C input?

The confirmation regarding this new arrival for the range of Apple products came from iOS 16.4 code and was then also confirmed by the insider Ming Chi Kuo which expects a launch between the second quarter and the third quarter of the current year.

Apple may indeed be about to launch new AirPods Pro with case equipped with USB-C connectora detail that would simplify recharging, replacing the traditional Lightning port.

We remind you that Apple must comply, by the end of 2024, with the new EU legislation which will require smartphones and tablets to be able to count on a USB-C connector. Even the AirPods Pro, therefore, should register this important evolutionary step.

It should be noted, in any case, that, at least for the moment, Apple has no plans to release USB-C variants of the “standard” AirPods. We will know more, no doubt, over the next few weeks.

Gradually, the entire Apple range should be updated to make room for USB-C, destined to become an important reference for the company’s products.