A truly shocking news comes from Buckingham Palace, something that has really destroyed the hearts of Harry and William, already greatly strained.

In this last period a lot has happened to Buckingham Palace, the English royals and all subjects are still mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a dramatic as well as historical event that has completely revolutionized the news of the month just past.

We can say with absolute certainty that there is a world before Elizabeth and a world after. A consequence with which we are all still reckoning, but surely in the first person to mourn there are his relatives, who not only suffered the loss, but also had to immediately get to ‘work’ because the monarchy on this base, a machine that cannot afford to stop even for a moment.

In fact, on the death of Elizabeth II he was immediately succeeded by his eldest son Carlo, to all intents and purposes became King Charles III with all the honors and burdens that derive from this position. We saw a Carlo tired in the last periodstressed, nervous, his videos where he has tantrums have been around the world.

They certainly did not go unnoticed the images that portrayed him in worrying health conditions. Those swollen and red hands immediately alerted the subjects and beyond, King Charles III is not wellin addition to the fact that at 73 it will not be easy to take on such a cumbersome legacy.

“You have been a wonderful father”, the children are destroyed, the news is dramatic

Right in this delicate moment, where princes William and Harry they just lost their beloved grandmother and queen, here comes new news that affects them closelythe two men are destroyed by the tragedy, a news that really no one would have wanted to hear, so a disconcerting communication arrives from Buckingham Palace.

“You have been a wonderful dad”, protagonist of his own difficult situation Mark Dyer one of the most important people for Prince Harry. The same claimed to have considered him as a second father, but the relationship was mutual, the same Dyer, a close friend of the late Lady Diana, has always treated him like a son. It was he, former Welsh guard of Prince Charles, to give comfort and steady support to William and Harry after the untimely death of the mother.

Now the news that arrives is dramatic, Mark Dyer was diagnosed with a terrible disease, cancer. The hospitalization was immediate and it was necessary to undergo immediately to treatment to try to do everything to save him.

But cancer is a cruel monster that creeps into the body and the images speak for themselves, Dyer is in pain, you can see him with an emaciated face. Both Harry and his biological son Jasper I am beside him in this dark moment in the long battle against illness.

A deep pain that again creeps into the lives of the British royals, who are going through a moment of great concern.