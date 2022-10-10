Home Technology Give up features? Google Chinese employees sharply commented on the new UI interface of “Doujinshi 2” “like a freshman” | Game Corner | Digital
Give up features? Google Chinese employees sharply commented on the new UI interface of “Doujinshi 2” “like a freshman” | Game Corner | Digital

“Battle Array 2” was officially launched a few days ago. The new consumption model and offensive feedback have received attention. The simplified UI interface is also the focus of discussion. A few days ago, a user from China‘s Baidu Tieba who claimed to be a Google employee joined the discussion and said that the new interface is like a freshman.

Tieba user named Nathen,On the 7th of this month at “Watching Pioneer”(Taiwan Translation Douzhen Special Attack) posted a discussion thread titled “The landlord is a Google employee, let’s talk about the UI this time”, pointing out that there are still a lot of people playing “Douzhen” in the United States, but they are quite optimistic about the second-generation “update”. “Not many people.

It said that if Google’s design department were to work on the finished UI interface of “Doujin Special Attack 2”, “3 days would probably be too much.” In addition, it is more blunt to say that there is no switching and linkage effect between the buttons, “like a freshman doing it”. In this regard, Nathen believes that Blizzard does not understand the meaning of UI flattening, emphasizing that flattening is not achieved by sacrificing its own characteristics, so the official approach at the level of UI and interactive design cannot clearly make people feel that it is a “Fighting Array”. Special Attack” series.

However, according to Nathen, the game’s UI and HUD represent the manufacturer’s attitude. As far as the development team feels at this stage, it goes without saying that Chinese players cannot accept it, and American players are also difficult to pay.

In view of Nathen’s particularly sharp criticism, while gaining the support of Chinese netizens, it also attracted some people to question the authenticity of his Google employee identity. In order to be convincing, Nathen added several photos of Google’s Silicon Valley Mountain View headquarters and meals to increase the credibility of the identity.

Give up features? Google Chinese employees sharply commented on the new UI interface of "Doujin Special Attack 2" "like a freshman"

