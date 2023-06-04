“The health policy of the Piedmont Region is not up to the challenges of our time” – Targatocn.it

We had already spoken on the subject and on the worrying conditions in which the Piedmontese health system finds itself, but the recent meeting organized by our association on health and welfare issues with interesting data highlighted by the medical directors Stefania D’Ulisse and Ernesto Principe further made us reflect on the right to health, on inequalities, on long waiting lists that also question constitutional rights of equality and equal treatment.

The health policies of the Piedmont Region are not up to the serious moment in which we live with growing discomfort for citizens with long waiting lists. Only announcements, improvisation and a slow but inexorable delivery of the health system to the private sector.

These general statements are confirmed by the recent ranking of the Ministry of Health on assistance levels where Piedmont, first in Italy in 2017 during the Chiamparino Presidency, drops to seventh place in progressive decline. Among the indicators that of waiting lists, Piedmont is the worst of all Italian regions. Then they worry about the falling data of the monitoring of centers for various tumors which in the past was an excellence. Territorial medicine is even worse. It goes without saying that the real situation experienced by the Piedmontese citizen is of great concern for a policy that is having difficulty managing such a complex machine.

In Cuneo then the situation is more serious with the question of the New Hospital which continues to not be resolved, with the continuous haemorrhage of professionals and health workers who leave the Hub Hospital in the province of Cuneo for other structures or for the private sector.

The confusion and lack of certainties generated by the regional health policy push many qualified figures to leave the hospital in Cuneo for the benefit of other hospitals, with an impoverishment of the quality of the services provided for the citizens of the Cuneo area.

It would be important to hear the voice of local political representatives in support of citizens. The Mayor of Verzuolo, Giancarlo Panero, did well in requesting a meeting between the mayors of the Cuneo area to address health issues, prompting the Giunta Cirio to address the extremely serious situation. Even the regional councilors elected in the province should make their thoughts heard on these topics that closely affect the lives of all of us.

Pierpaolo Varrone is on the move for the Monviso Secretariat