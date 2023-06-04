Home » Zengcheng District holds its first triathlon
Zengcheng District holds its first triathlon

Guangdong-Hongkong-Macao Greater Bay Area Triathlon kicked off in Zengcheng District, Guangzhou. This event helps promote the triathlon and enhance the influence of Zengcheng while developing local culture, tourism, and other areas comprehensively.

Over 800 athletes, most of whom thought highly of the triathlon, participated in the competition.

Video|Guangzhou Zengcheng holds triathlon for the first time

Filming | Yangcheng Evening News All Media Reporter Lin Qingshi Zeng Yuwen Zhong Zhenbin
Editing | Wang Jiongxun, all-media reporter of Yangcheng Evening News
Translation | Bai Xinyi

