Zengcheng District holds its first triathlon

Video|Guangzhou Zengcheng holds triathlon for the first time

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Triathlon was held for the first time in Zengcheng District, Guangzhou. This event will help to accelerate the popularization of triathlon, increase the popularity of Zengcheng, and promote the overall development of culture and tourism.

A total of more than 800 athletes participated in the competition, and the athletes generally spoke highly of this competition.

Filming | Yangcheng Evening News All Media Reporter Lin Qingshi Zeng Yuwen Zhong Zhenbin

Editing | Wang Jiongxun, all-media reporter of Yangcheng Evening News

Translation | Bai Xinyi