After more than 30 years of honorable service in the local reality, the historic family doctor Abele Guerini, who was also mayor of Mulazzano for a decade, has hung up his coat. On behalf of the entire city community, yesterday the current mayor Silvia Giudici thanked him for the meritorious activity carried out in the village, who took his place at the helm of Mulazzano in June 2019. «For over thirty years Dr. Guerini has been a point of reference on the social-health front for hundreds and hundreds of Mulazzanesi, towards whom he has always shown his maximum availability from many points of view-were his words-of he. I am also referring to the dramatic period of the Covid emergency, when every day he received phone calls from dozens of citizens who were both frightened and undecided about what to do, to whom he never failed to provide assistance full of competence and humanity”.