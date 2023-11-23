The Importance of Emotional Well-being in the Workplace: Insights from the IV International Congress Prevent 2023

Lecture on Employee Well-Being Takes Center Stage at IV International Congress Prevent 2023

Professionals from the field of health, safety, and well-being at work gathered at the IV International Congress Prevent 2023 to discuss the importance of taking care of the emotional well-being of employees in organizations. The congress, organized by Prevencionar, aims to explore the latest trends, research, and best practices in occupational health to promote a safer and healthier work environment.

The Prevencionar International Congress is a platform for professionals to exchange knowledge and experiences, addressing crucial topics such as risk management, ergonomics, mental health, well-being, work psychology, and occupational health promotion. It promotes innovation and collaboration in the field of prevention, contributing to the reduction of occupational accidents and diseases worldwide.

The event plays an essential role in improving the quality of life of workers and protecting their fundamental rights in the work environment. With industry leaders, academics, and occupational safety specialists coming together, the congress is a key driver for the advancement of occupational health and well-being.

