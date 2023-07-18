The Importance of Home in Well-Being: Insights from the Life at Home Study and Tomorrow I Start Podcast Series

Title: How IKEA’s Podcast Series Can Help Improve Well-being at Home

Subtitle: Life at Home study reveals the importance of control over living space

Now more than ever, the pandemic has emphasized the significance of the home in overall well-being. With increased time spent indoors, individuals have become more conscious of the positive and negative effects of their living environment on their mental health. As the mental health debate gains momentum, it is increasingly clear that our surroundings can impact our state of mind and overall well-being.

Recognizing the role of the home in quality of life, IKEA conducted the Life at Home study in 2021. The study revealed that 86% of participants value having a sense of control over their living space, while 76% consider their home to be the place where they feel most in control of their lives. IKEA, in collaboration with Podium Podcast, aims to transform homes into spaces of comfort and security through their podcast series, “Tomorrow I Start.”

The podcast series explores various aspects of life at home, offering guidelines for improving daily life through subtle yet significant changes. One of the main premises is to create a sense of control and tranquility, allowing the mind to rest and the body to rejuvenate.

An essential aspect discussed in the podcasts is the connection between sleep quality and overall well-being. Stanford University research highlighted the direct link between sleep quality and life expectancy, as well as reduced risks of cardiovascular disease and mental health disorders. The podcast series, featuring psychiatrist Miguel Ángel González, delves into common sleep disturbances and suggests remedies to improve sleep. Additionally, manipulating external factors such as stress and minimizing the use of electronic devices can positively impact sleep quality. Choosing soft and dim lighting also prepares the body for rest by regulating biorhythms.

Organization plays a vital role in simplifying one’s life and reducing tensions at home. The podcast series discusses various perspectives on organization, including embracing minimalism and eliminating unnecessary objects. Designating specific areas for different activities, such as work, rest, and sleep, can provide a sense of control and contribute to a positive day-to-day experience.

The podcast series also emphasizes the importance of dietary habits in achieving well-being at home. Establishing a healthy diet requires organization, particularly in households with young children. Episodes featuring pediatrician Carolina Imedio provide insights on managing conflicts at the table, fostering a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere during mealtime. Additionally, creating an organized kitchen with utensils that facilitate healthy cooking and proper food preservation enhances overall dietary habits.

In our fast-paced lives, taking time for oneself is crucial for finding balance and avoiding restlessness. The podcast series introduces the concept of emotional well-being and promotes self-care practices such as skincare and physical exercise, which can be seamlessly integrated into daily routines at home. Dermatologist Paloma Borregón advises listeners on how to care for their skin to enhance overall well-being, while a personal trainer from the SER Saludable program offers guidance on incorporating these practices within a domestic setting.

By enhancing the concept of well-being at home, IKEA’s podcast series, “Tomorrow I Start,” enables individuals to take control of their living spaces and improve their overall state of mind. Emphasizing elements such as sleep, organization, diet, and personal care, listeners gain valuable insights to transform their homes into havens of calm and tranquility.