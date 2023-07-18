Home » New Hospital Rosales will comply with international quality standards
The new Rosales Hospital, which is being built by the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM), will comply with international standards that will allow it to provide quality care to Salvadorans.

By mandate of President Bukele, more than 600 members of the DOM field staff are assigned to build this modern work that will comply “with international standards; the new Rosales Hospital will be anti-seismic and will have all its emergency exits”, explained the representative of the DOM, Edwin Chavarría, during an interview.

In the same way, they are complying with the EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiency) international certification processes that aim to optimize resources of up to 20% of energy and water with solar panels.

The infrastructure of the new Rosales Hospital is designed on four levels for outpatient consultation, a roof terrace and two basements, with pharmacies, a blood bank, a clinical laboratory and areas for different specialties.

