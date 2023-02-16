On 11 February, the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy gave the the green light for the revision of the EU directive on “green houses” for the improvement of the energy performance of buildings. The proposal, which obtained 49 votes in favour, 18 against and 6 abstentions, sets objectives energy class “E” by 2030 and “D” by 2033, with the aim of achieving zero emissions in the building sector by and no later than 2050. After approval by the Commission, the provision will go to the vote of the plenary assembly of the EU Parliament, scheduled for 13 to 16 March. At that point the so-called Trilogue will begin: a negotiation between the three European institutions – Parliament, Commission and Council – which will lead, probably with further innovations and modifications, towards the definitive version of the text. After that, we will move on to the transposition of each member country of the Eurozone.

The first step In the long calendar of requirements contained in the Epdb directive (Energy performance building directive), one of the first objectives to be achieved by 1 January 2024 is that of banning subsidies for boilers powered by fossil fuels. In reality, the boiler bonus in Italy is already part of the ecobonuses and is aimed at those who install low environmental impact systems (class A condensing boiler without valves and systems equipped with heat generators fueled by combustible biomass). Therefore, if the government were to renew the incentives also in the next few years, there will be no conflicts with the EU directive. Moreover, in the Italian real estate market, the presence of a declassified boiler in a home lowers the energy class and therefore devalues ​​the structure itself. In short, it is already not worthwhile to focus on gas boilers when it comes to enhancing your home.

The 2023 incentives (which could be extended in the future) Currently the boiler can be replaced with the facilitation of Bonus 50%for simple renovations. The amount is recognized as a tax break equal to 50% of the expenses incurred for a maximum amount of 30,000 euros for the replacement of the boiler and the new system must be class A. The Ecobonus with the 65% discounton the other hand, provides for the replacement of the boiler with a class A one and at the same time the installation of advanced class V, VI or VII thermoregulation systems for controlling the water temperature in relation to the ambient temperature.

The calendar The EU directive provides for two years from approval for the member countries to implement it, therefore if the approval already takes place this summer, the implementation could start from the summer of 2025, when it will be forbidden to install boilers fossil fuels in new buildings and buildings under renovation. As stated above, boilers that can run on renewable fuels are excluded from the ban (we are talking about biomethane or hydrogen) and hybrid systems (such as the heat pump or the condensing boiler).