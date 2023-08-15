The Increasing Demand for Medicines in Italy: An Analysis of Consumption and Spending Trends

Italian Medicine Consumption Sees Significant Increase in 2022

Italians are purchasing more medicines than ever before, as the consumption of over-the-counter or category C medicines has experienced a growth of 10.1% in 2022 compared to the previous year. This represents a significant increase compared to the average annual increase of 2-6% in previous years. The spending on these medicines also rose by almost 9%, reaching a total of 8.4 billion euros annually.

One of the primary reasons for this surge in medicine consumption is the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many individuals are purchasing medications such as ibuprofen and paracetamol to alleviate symptoms associated with the virus. Additionally, products for erectile dysfunction have experienced record-breaking growth, with a 10% increase observed between 2021 and 2022.

Experts also note that there is a growing tendency among Italians to turn to medication due to shortcomings in the healthcare system’s ability to address all patients’ concerns. Medicines have become the equal and accessible health “service” throughout the country. These findings come from the Aifa’s Osmed report, which analyzes both public and private pharmaceutical spending annually.

Interestingly, the use of generics, despite being available for many years, continues to struggle to gain traction among consumers. The report highlights this as an area that warrants further attention to promote the use of more cost-effective generic medications.

Among the category C medicines, benzodiazepines, primarily prescribed for anxiety disorders, are some of the most costly options for consumers. Italians spent a total of 380 million euros on benzodiazepines such as Valium in 2022. Approximately 26 out of every thousand individuals consume these medicines daily. It is worth mentioning that there was a slight decrease in consumption and spending (4-5%) for this category between 2021 and 2022.

The report also highlights the increasing popularity of erectile dysfunction drugs, with Italians spending 240 million euros on such medications in 2022. The generic version of Viagra and Cialis now also provides options for consumers. The active ingredient tadalafil, found in Cialis, has surpassed sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra. Consumption of these drugs has increased by 10% in the past year and an impressive 95% since 2015.

Furthermore, due to the impact of Covid-19, over-the-counter anti-inflammatory and antipyretic drugs have seen a significant boost in private spending. Paracetamol and ibuprofen have been the go-to options for individuals with mild symptoms of the virus. The expenditure on paracetamol reached 413 million euros, with a consumption increase of 9.6%. In the case of ibuprofen, although the expenditure was lower at 253 million euros, there was a remarkable increase of 52% in consumption.

Additionally, the use of contraceptives remains on the rise, with expenditures totaling 347 million euros in 2022. This includes approximately 300 million euros spent on oral contraceptives. The consumption of contraceptives has increased by 4% compared to the previous year, with a daily dose rate of 141.8 per thousand women between the ages of 12 and 50. This represents a 45% increase in usage over the past six years. Sardinia is the region with the highest consumption rate, with 270 doses per thousand women, followed by Val d’Aosta and Piedmont.

While there is ongoing debate about making contraceptives free for citizens, the current data suggests a steady increase in usage. The report emphasizes the need for continued monitoring and intervention to ensure access and affordability for all individuals across the country.

In summary, the consumption of medicines in Italy has significantly increased in 2022, driven by various factors including the lingering effects of Covid-19, the popularity of erectile dysfunction drugs, and the need for self-medication due to shortcomings in the healthcare system. The report highlights the importance of promoting the use of generics and ensuring access to affordable medications for all citizens.

