Federer guest of honor at the Laver Cup in Vancouver

A year after his last game as a professional at the Laver Cup in Vancouver, Canada, Roger Federer is once again being celebrated for his exceptional career. The 20-time Grand Slam winner and co-founder of the event is the guest of honor at Rogers Arena for the kick-off on September 22, organizers announced on Tuesday.

During the evening session, the 42-year-old Swiss player will be interviewed by former US player Jim Courier on the black court and will also answer questions from the fans. The event, in which a six-strong European team challenges competitors from the rest of the world, runs until September 24th. “I’m very happy to be there,” said Federer.

On September 23, 2022, Federer played his last game at the Laver Cup in London alongside Rafael Nadal for Team Europe and was frenetically celebrated after the three-set defeat against the Team World doubles with Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. The picture of Federer sitting on the players’ bench crying next to Nadal, who was also crying, was one of the most impressive sports photos of the past year.

