The initiatives in Pisa on the occasion of the World Systemic Sclerosis Day

The initiatives in Pisa on the occasion of the World Systemic Sclerosis Day

Today, on the occasion of World Systemic Sclerosis Day (SSc), a clinic dedicated to patients suffering from this rare autoimmune rheumatic disease is presented. SSc is a chronic condition that causes fibrosis in the skin and internal organs. The clinic will provide support and specialized care for these patients, helping to improve their quality of life. This day is crucial to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and appropriate treatment for patients with SSc.

World Systemic Sclerosis Day: initiatives in Pisa

