Japan is an example to focus on if you want to change your lifestyle, focused on longevity and well-being of body and mind.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

And’long life expectancy it can be attributed not only to genetics, physical activity, mental and body health but also to a healthy diet.

In Europe, the idea is increasingly circulating that the best diet is there Mindacronym for Mediterranean Dash Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delaya sort of updated Mediterranean diet capable of treat various neurodegenerative diseases which, thanks to this particular diet, can be delayed or minimized in their symptoms.

Given the affinity with the Mediterranean diet, the presence of seasonal products is almost taken for granted, but also green leafy vegetables, legumes and whole grains, in particular beans.

And then fresh seasonal fruit, but also dried fruit: nuts on everything. Finally fish, preferably blue and small, but also salmon, and extra virgin olive oil.

Yet this doesn’t seem like the best diet if you want to live long and healthy. It seems that the Japanese one is the best of all. One 2016 study on British Medical Journal (BMJ) found that Japanese adults have a life expectancy 3 times higher than that of Europeans.

The population of the island nation has the lowest mortality rates in the world (equal only to Sardinians in Italy). In fact, the Japanese have more probability of reaching 100 years than anyone else in the world. But what does their diet consist of that differs greatly from the Mediterranean one?

TO NOT MISS ANY UPDATES FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

Their diet is rich in simple and non-complex carbohydrates, almost absent sugars, many lightly seasoned boiled vegetables, fruit, fish and meat.

It is therefore low in saturated fat and processed foods that instead in the West have taken so much foot. Most consumed foods include steamed rice, noodles, tofu, fish, seaweed, fresh fruit and vegetables, they drink a lot sobacha (infusion of roasted buckwheat that drains and detoxifies the body) and green tea.

The Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College have in fact explained that drinking tea (at least) three times a week reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke not only in the elderly but also in the younger ones as a preventive care.

The diet may contain even a modest amount of eggs, dairy or meat. Furthermore, as also explains gazzetta.it, “Everyone practices hara hachi bun, which consists of satisfying only 80% of hunger and promote proper digestion“.

What also changes with respect to Europe is the use of small bowls and chopsticks: the former in fact allow you to consume the right amount of food while the chopsticks allow you to slow down the consumption and fully enjoy the dish allowing the body to feel satiety earlier.

Many Japanese also follow a healthy exercise regimen which also increases life expectancy.

We recall that not only the Government has imposed thesporting activity in parks and companies before starting work but also the little ones are taught from an early age the importance of moving in the open air and taking care of their body.