The “KIDSCARE MediaAward” competition starts

Berlin – Alliance KJG launches video competition to promote training in health and pediatric nursing

On October 20th, the online competition KIDSCARE MediaAward of the Alliance for Child and Youth Health took place. V. (Alliance KJG) at the start.

This competition is looking for clever videos that provide authentic insights into everyday working life in health and pediatric nursing. “We want to arouse enthusiasm for this unique profession, which offers so many development opportunities,” says Martina Schlögl, board member of the Child in Hospital Action Committee. V. (AKIK) and the KJG alliance.

Anyone interested can find information and the registration form for the competition at www.kcm-award.de. The submission deadline for the KIDSCARE MediaAward 2024 ends on March 1, 2024. Entries submitted after this date will automatically take part in the judging round for the next year.

An expert jury will decide which of the submitted videos will be published on the TikTok channel of the ECHT children’s nursing training campaign (www.tiktok.com/@kinderkrankenpflege).

The prizes are awarded in three categories: for the video clip with the most frequent views, the most frequent engagements/interactions and the most frequent visits to the campaign page “ECHT-Kinderkrankenpflege” (www.kinderkrankenpflegebildung.de). At the Congress for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine on September 20, 2024 in Mannheim, the award winners will be recognized as influencers of the “Real Pediatric Nursing” campaign.

The aim of the “ECHT children’s health care” campaign is to ensure health care for children and young people in the coming years. Therefore, as many teenagers and young adults as possible should be made aware of the opportunity for specialized training in health and pediatric nursing that still exists.

The Alliance for Child and Youth Health e. V. (Alliance KJG) is an association of child and adolescent medical societies and associations, parent associations and pediatric nursing.

