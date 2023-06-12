The last farewell to Giulia Tramontano and little Thiago: the funeral in Sant’Antimo and the spontaneous farewell of Senago – The video

Two cities mourn together Giulia Tramontano and her little Thiago. Sant’Antimo, the girl’s birthplace and Senago, the city in which the 29-year-old was killed, with the child she was carrying, by the 37 stab wounds inflicted by her father, her son, Alessandro Impagnatiello. The rite in the Campania village took place in private form. As the coffin came out, a long round of applause and white balloons greeted Giulia for the last time. In Senago, on the other hand, a crowd spontaneously gathered at the site of the discovery of her body. Almost like a collective greeting from an entire country.

Giulia and the white balloons in Sant’Antimo

“Love prays and does not deprive, protects and does not kill.” The writing is clear, clear, on the banner hanging on the gate of the church of the young woman’s hometown, where her last farewell took place today. “I think there are no words to find. There is nothing that can justify what happened», Bishop Angelo Spinillo declared before entering, who presided over the ceremony with the parish priest Don Salvatore Coviello. “In recent days – he added in front of journalists – women have been told: when they ask you to go for clarification, don’t go. And it’s true, it is. Because those who say they want to clarify usually only mean to affirm themselves. With all his strength to the point of using absurd violence. Why so much violence? Because we have lost the ability to relate to life », he underlines. «I believe that Giulia – he adds – can be indicated as the witnesses, the martyrs, those who are witnesses of the truth that they carry within her. She carried this truth, which is life, within her. She is a presence that speaks to us, with her silence».

The “funeral” parallel to Senago

There was no appointment, no official communication, but in Senago, at the same time that Giulia’s last farewell was celebrated in Sant’Antimo, the inhabitants began to gather at the point where the girl’s body had been abandoned . In via Monte Rosa, in front of the mural that was created in record time and portrays the young pregnant woman and then with a baby in her arms, prayers were recited and some left bouquets of flowers, tickets and souvenirs. In Senago today it’s city mourning again, after the two proclaimed since the day of the discovery. Flags at half-mast, all events suspended, including the neighborhood Palio. In the village – explains Ansa – many ask for a garden or a playground named after Giulia and Thiago.

The artists Luca ‘Zak’ Coia and Mary Cunzolo, from Siena, while they create a mural in memory of Giulia Tramontano on the walls of the pits where the body was found. Photo ANSA/ SERGIO PONTORIERO

(on the cover a moment of the funeral, at the exit of the coffin in Sant’Antimo. Photo ANSA/CESARE ABBATE – video of the funeral in Sant’Antimo Vista)

