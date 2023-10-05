The Link Between Thyroid Disorders and Gut Health: Expert Advice on a Targeted Diet

New Study Reveals the Link Between Thyroid Disorders and Gut Health

Recent research has shed light on the close connection between thyroid disorders and the health of the intestines. Experts now emphasize that a targeted diet can help combat thyroid problems effectively.

According to numerous specialists, many individuals experiencing thyroid issues may still suffer from various disorders, even if their blood tests appear normal. Symptoms such as tiredness, stress, bloated belly, hair loss, insomnia, increased body fat, and alterations in intestinal functions may persist despite correct medication dosages and blood test results. Dr. Serena Missori, an endocrinologist and diabetologist, explains that this happens because the health of the thyroid and the intestines are interconnected.

Certain autoimmune conditions, including autoimmune thyroiditis, Graves’ disease, nodules, thyroid tumors, celiac disease, and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, can coexist with intestinal diseases. The thyroid produces hormones that rely on the intake of iodine, zinc, selenium, and iron. Inflammation in the intestines disrupts the absorption of these essential nutrients, resulting in a reduction in thyroid function. Dysbiosis, an imbalance in the bacterial flora of the gut, can further promote intestinal inflammation and activate the autoimmune process, contributing to the development of autoimmune thyroid disease.

Maintaining a healthy thyroid is crucial due to its impact on brain function, muscle health, and hormonal balance. Therefore, it is vital to pay attention to the intestines and recognize symptoms that may indicate underlying digestive issues. These symptoms include a swollen belly after meals or upon waking, pain indicating colitis, irritable colon, slow or poor digestion, reflux, weight gain (especially in the abdominal area), constipation, diarrhea, and hepatic steatosis.

Diet plays a pivotal role in supporting thyroid health. Scientific studies have demonstrated that reducing gluten intake, even if one does not have celiac disease, can improve thyroid function. Excessive gluten consumption in modern diets can be harmful and lead to intolerance. If individuals are intolerant to dairy products, removing them from their diet can also have positive effects on thyroid function. Assessing micronutrient needs, such as selenium, iodine, and zinc, can be beneficial, as deficiencies in these nutrients may contribute to thyroid problems.

Additionally, the type of fish consumed should be considered based on whether an individual has hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. Sea fish is recommended for those with hypothyroidism, while lake fish is better for those with hyperthyroidism. For individuals with colitis, reducing legume consumption and opting for peeled red and yellow lentils is advised.

Contrary to popular belief, cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli and cabbage, do not need to be eliminated. These vegetables contain substances that aid in preventing oncological and vascular diseases. However, it is essential to combine them with a source of iodine, such as fish.

Many individuals who have undergone thyroid removal or have a non-functioning thyroid report feeling a sense of general malaise, commonly known as “phantom thyroid.” Even if their test results are perfect, they may experience fatigue, mental confusion, apathy, and difficulty completing daily tasks. Individuals without a functioning thyroid or on replacement therapy may have different hormone needs based on their lifestyle. For example, conceptual work requires different hormone levels than intense physical activity. Therefore, when prescribing treatments, healthcare professionals should take these factors into consideration, including nutrition.

For individuals with thyroid issues participating in sports, the condition can impact athletic performance. Hypothyroidism may hinder the body’s ability to supply the necessary thyroid hormones for trained muscles. Hyperthyroidism can create additional stress during training, leading to increased irritability and nervousness. However, this does not mean that individuals with thyroid disorders should avoid physical activity. Instead, it is essential to adapt replacement therapy, if necessary, and supplement the diet accordingly.

In conclusion, maintaining a healthy diet tailored to combat thyroid disorders is essential. Considering the interdependence of the thyroid and the intestines, paying attention to gut health can lead to improved thyroid function. With the right dietary adjustments and appropriate treatment plans, individuals with thyroid problems can regain their overall well-being and optimize their sports performance.

